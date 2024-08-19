IDF destroys Gaza terror infrastructure, kills Hamas terrorist who fired projectiles at Israel

Troops of the 98th Division, in a joint operation with the Israel Air Force, eliminated a Hamas terrorist which launched projectiles on Sunday towards Ein HaShlosha, the military said on Monday.

The military also said that projectiles that were launched on Sunday from southern Gaza towards Israel were fired from an area located in the vicinity of two schools, a cemetery, and a field hospital used for civilians. Infographic showing the launch sites near civilian infrastructure in southern Gaza. August 19, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

In Tel al-Sultan in Rafah, troops operated killed dozens of terrorists, found weapons and destroyed above-ground terror infrastructure.

Launches carried out in proximity to civilian infrastructure

In central Gaza, troops struck and eliminated via an aircraft a hideout in which were two Hamas terrorists in addition to headquarters and a home of a Hamas terrorist.