Police, Shin Bet thwart Molotov cocktail terror attack in northern Israel

Northern District police officers thwarted a terrorist cell just minutes before it was about to carry out an attack that involved throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles on Route 85.

On Wednesday morning, following a joint investigation by the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) and the Central Unit of the Northern District, an indictment was filed against those involved.

The incident occurred about two weeks ago as part of the ongoing efforts to secure strategic points and main routes in northern Israel. At around 4:30 a.m., police noticed two minors dressed in black clothing in a parking lot near the Gilon Junction, holding a specific object.

During the examination of the cell, officers identified that the two had finished preparing several Molotov cocktails filled with fuel. Additionally, evidence was found at the scene that raised the officers' suspicions that the two planned, based on nationalistic motives, to throw Molotov cocktails onto Route 85 at passing vehicles. The two were arrested and transferred for a joint investigation by the Shin Bet and the Central Unit of the Northern District.

Suspects planned to set forest on fire

The investigation revealed that the cell had arrived during the night at a gas station near their residence, where they filled a fuel container. They then continued on electric bicycles to a parking lot near the Gilon Junction and began preparing the Molotov cocktails, documenting their actions on a phone they had with them. The terror cell planned to set fire to the Gilon forest. (Illustrative). (credit: via walla!)

The investigation further revealed that the two intended to throw the Molotov cocktails at vehicles passing near the Gilon Junction, claiming that the targeted vehicles belonged to Jewish residents.

In addition, the suspects had equipped themselves with a charcoal lighter, with which they planned to set the nearby Gilon forest on fire, also for nationalistic reasons.

Following a joint Shin Bet and police investigation, an indictment was filed against the two suspects in the Haifa District Court on Wednesday morning.