Following a fight: Arab Israeli reports Palestinian wife to police, both indicted

In early August, the resident reported to the police that his wife, a resident of Nablus in the West Bank, had been residing in his house without legal permits and refused to return to her home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Old town of the West Bank city of Nablus. November 16, 2016. (photo credit: REUTERS/ABED OMAR QUSINI)
An indictment was filed against a resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye in northern Israel on suspicion of transferring and hosting illegal immigrants, Israel Police said earlier this week. 

In early August, the resident reported to the police that his wife, a resident of Nablus in the West Bank, had been residing in his house without legal permits and refused to return to her home. The police specified that this occurred following a fight between the couple. 

Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Indictments filed against both 

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the woman remained in  Yafa an-Naseriyye without a permit and that her husband transferred her throughout the country and hosted her, contrary to the law. 

An indictment was filed against the two, the police said. 



