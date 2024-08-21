Following a fight: Arab Israeli reports Palestinian wife to police, both indicted

An indictment was filed against a resident of Yafa an-Naseriyye in northern Israel on suspicion of transferring and hosting illegal immigrants, Israel Police said earlier this week.

In early August, the resident reported to the police that his wife, a resident of Nablus in the West Bank, had been residing in his house without legal permits and refused to return to her home. The police specified that this occurred following a fight between the couple. Police car at night (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Indictments filed against both

According to the police, the investigation revealed that the woman remained in Yafa an-Naseriyye without a permit and that her husband transferred her throughout the country and hosted her, contrary to the law.

An indictment was filed against the two, the police said.