Grapevine: Jerusalem is blooming

JERUSALEM IS gradually becoming a state within a state – not quite like the Vatican, but with an increasing representation of foreign countries in terms of consulates, economic offices, cultural centers, and receptions, hosted by ambassadors of just under a handful of foreign countries whose embassies are not in the capital. All this in addition to major educational institutions, sports arenas, and government and state institutions such as the Chief Rabbinate, the Zionist Archives, the National Library.

Jerusalem also hosts international festivals and cultural and economic events; has a variety of top-class educational facilities; an ever-developing tourism industry; an amazing variety of culinary delights; sports facilities and competitions; exhibitions; a fairly efficient public transport service; an economic hub; numerous shopping malls; and attractive senior citizen retirement homes. All that is lacking is a beach, but there are swimming pools.

National Library documentary festival

■ APROPOS THE National Library, this week it hosted a documentary film festival, beginning with We Will Dance Again, screened to a huge audience that included survivors of the massacre by Hamas whose murderous assailants invaded the Supernova music festival on Oct. 7, 2023; relatives of victims; Mayor Moshe Lion; and other dignitaries. Directed by Yariv Mozer, the film will be shown around the world. Broadcasters that have already purchased the film include the BBC and Australia’s Channel 9 network.

Establishing a major Jerusalem tourism school

■ ISRAEL’S PRIME tourism school was, for many years, located at the Tadmor Hotel in Herzliya. But now, with all the changes taking place in Jerusalem, there is a plan for the city to establish the largest and most comprehensive school for tourism in the country. The Jerusalem Hotel Association – headed by David Tucker, who is also general manager of the Ramada Hotel – in partnership with the Jerusalem Development Authority hopes to inaugurate the school for tourism at the entrance to the city in one of the historic buildings designated for preservation.

The site, which is very close to the Yitzhak Navon Jerusalem Train Station and the Jerusalem Central Bus Station, is convenient for out-of-town students who will utilize public transport to get to class. It is also symbolic, given that Jerusalem has for centuries been a city of pilgrimage for tourists of different faiths. Yitzhak Navon train station. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Together with the glut of new hotels and those still under construction or awaiting approval, the tourism school, which will teach all aspects of the industry, is yet another sign of confidence in the future. History teaches us that life moves in cycles. And in the Bible, we learn of the seven years of plenty and seven years of famine.

Jerusalem health and addiction center

■ ANOTHER IMPORTANT project is a national center for addiction and mental health. An agreement was signed by Mayor Moshe Lion, Hebrew University president Prof. Asher Cohen, and representatives of Mifal Hapayis – National Lottery, the Jerusalem Development Authority, Hadassah Medical Center, Jerusalem Foundation, and Israel Center on Addiction and Mental Health. The facility will be constructed on the campus of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem (HU).

Addiction and mental health became significant issues during the corona pandemic and even more so since Oct. 7, as tens of thousands of people were directly affected by subsequent events such as war, displacement, loss of jobs and income, or grief over family members taken hostage to Gaza or those who fell in fighting against Hamas. Unless something is done to help them and future addicts, as well as people with mental problems, the situation is sure to worsen and cause tremendous strife among families and in the workplace.

Hospital volunteers

■ EVERY HOSPITAL has volunteers in addition to its professional staff. Over the past 10 months, with the overall situation so chaotic, patient intake has increased by the large number of war wounded, and the staff has been reduced by the number of reservists called up to serve in fighting forces. Thus volunteers have been a special boon to every medical center, helping to contribute to the comfort and well-being of patients.

As Hadassah is the largest medical center with new wings under construction, it is hardly surprising that this year it was awarded the annual Health Minister's Shield for Volunteerism. In a moving ceremony at Hadassah Ein Kerem, Health Minister Uriel Busso presented the award to Talya Hirshman, head of Hadassah's Volunteer Unit; Nurit Shatz, the volunteers' coordinator; and Sima Ben-Hamo, the hospital's head of human resources (HR).

All together, there are some 900 volunteers who give of their time and efforts in a variety of capacities at Hadassah’s two campuses in Ein Kerem and Mount Scopus.

Great Synagogue, great anniversary

■ THE JERUSALEM Great Synagogue is celebrating its 42nd anniversary. This Shabbat, the service will be particularly joyful, with Yitzhak Meir leading the Friday night service, and Tzvi Weiss and Avraham Kirshenbaum accompanied by the Great Synagogue choir conducted by Elli Jaffe. On Saturday, Raymond Goldstein will lead the service.

The sermon will be delivered by former Ashkenazi chief rabbi of Israel Yisael Meir Lau, who though he lives in Tel Aviv, has a long and solid relationship with the Jerusalem Great Synagogue. Congregants are invited to a festive kiddush on Saturday after the service.

Elli Jaffe’s twin brother, Zalli Jaffe, a well-known international lawyer, is vice president of the synagogue, founded by their late father, Maurice Jaffe, who also raised the funds for its construction.

