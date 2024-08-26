The ancient legend of love: The mystical Tu B'Av pilgrimage to Israel's Amuka

Legend has it that if you venture to a serene valley just north of Safed, you might be rewarded with love.

This mystical place is called Amuka, the revered burial site of Rabbi Yonatan Ben Uziel. Many religious Jews make the pilgrimage to the venerated site with the hope of drawing down blessings of the Tanna (mishnaic sage) and finding their soul mate within a year of their visit.

The story of Amuka and its significance is entwined with both ancient tradition and contemporary aspirations. Ben Uziel, considered to have been the leading disciple of Hillel the Elder, is said to have lived a life dedicated to study and prayer. Despite his profound wisdom and commitment, he married late in life and was unable to fulfill the commandment to be fruitful and multiply.

To make amends for this, he instructed his disciples that anyone seeking marriage should pray earnestly at his grave, promising that their prayers would be answered within a year.

Amuka and the legend of love: Will divine intervention help you find your match?

Many would-be romantics would flock to Amuka around Tu B’Av – the modern Jewish holiday of love, which was earlier this week – hoping for a spark of divine intervention in their search for love. AT RABBI YONATAN BEN UZIEL’S grave in Amuka. (credit: David Cohen/Flash90)

However, this year’s pilgrimage was likely subdued due to the ongoing security situation in northern Israel. Many families in the region have been displaced for months due to frequent missile attacks from Hezbollah in Lebanon, casting a shadow over what is usually a time of joyous celebration.

Amid these challenging times, those seeking love may have found safer, more practical alternatives for celebrating Tu B’Av. Yet, the allure of Amuka remains, steeped in a rich history of hope and devotion.

One poignant account of this tradition comes from Vardah Littmann, who shared her story on the blog Let Us Tour Eretz Israel. She recounted traveling to Amuka nearly 50 years ago in a van filled with single women, long before the area became a popular destination. Despite her first visit not immediately leading to marriage, she returned a year later. It was after this second journey that she found her life partner.

“I always tell my husband that I had to go twice: once for him and once for me,” Littmann reflected in her blog post.

The continued reverence for Rabbi Yonatan Ben Uziel’s grave underscores a timeless tradition of seeking divine assistance in matters of the heart. For those who cannot make the journey to Amuka, the story serves as a reminder of the enduring power of faith and hope. Whether in its tranquil surroundings or through other meaningful ways, the spirit of love and commitment remains a universal aspiration. 