'I'd establish a synagogue': Ben-Gvir says Jews allowed to pray on Temple Mount

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said Monday morning during an interview on the program of Sefi Ovadia and Yanir Kuzin on Army Radio that contrary to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements, his policy is that Jews are allowed to pray on the Temple Mount.

"If I were to say that Muslims are not allowed to pray, you would kill me," Ben-Gvir said.

He also noted that there is no discrimination between Jews and Muslims, and therefore, Muslims are also allowed to pray anywhere — even at the Western Wall.

When asked whether he would instruct a police officer to prevent a Muslim who arrives with a prayer mat from praying at the Western Wall, Ben-Gvir responded, "Of course not. Everyone would say that’s racism, but Muslims do not recognize the sanctity of the Western Wall."

Ben-Gvir also said, "If I could do what I wanted, a synagogue would also be established on the Temple Mount."

'Netanyahu must act'

The Prime Minister's Office said in response that there was no change to the status quo on Temple Mount.

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel responded to Ben-Gvir's remarks, stating, "Prime Minister Netanyahu must immediately act to correct Ben-Gvir’s comments this morning regarding the Temple Mount.

"His irresponsible statements put Israel's strategic alliances with Muslim countries, which are part of the coalition in the fight against the Iranian axis of evil, to the test. His lack of wisdom could cost lives."

Education Minister Yoav Kisch condemned Ben-Gvir's words, adding, "Any change in the status quo on the Temple Mount, with an emphasis on wartime, should be carried out professionally in the cabinet along with an examination of all its meanings and consequences."

Minister Ben-Gvir's irresponsible statement in the media on this issue is unnecessary, stupid populist," he further noted.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid also criticized the statements.

"The entire region sees Netanyahu's weakness in the face of Ben-Gvir," Lapid said. "He is unable to control the government, even when this is a clear attempt to undermine our national security. There is no policy, no strategy, and there is, in reality, no government."

MK Benny Gantz wrote on X, formerly Twitter, "No one has any expectations from minister Ben-Gvir, not even from the prime minister who lets an irresponsible pyromaniac take us to the abyss in exchange for political peace. But there are also responsible parties in this government and in the coalition, that the people expect you to take action.