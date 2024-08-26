Ben-Gvir upholds promotion of police officer who threw stun grenades at protesters

National Security Minister MK Itamar Ben-Gvir refused on Wednesday to comply with a legal directive by the Attorney General's Office, according to which the August 22 promotion of a police officer indicted for throwing stun grenades at non-violent protesters was illegal.

According to numerous High Court of Justice rulings, including as recently as January 1, the legal interpretation by the attorney general's office legally binds the government. Ben-Gvir's announcement that he refused to comply with the attorney-general could therefore itself be deemed illegal.

Swissa was indicted in July along with four other police officers by the Police Investigatibons Unit for unlawfully throwing stun grenades at protesters against the government's judicial reforms in March 2023. According to the indictment, Swissa threw seven stun grenades at protesters who were not acting violently, without being able to properly judge where they would land. At least two protesters were injured as a direct result of the grenades. Swissa was charged with acting recklessly with explosive material, a crime whose maximum punishment is three years in prison.

Ben-Gvir initially intended to promote the police officer, Meir Swissa, in April, from Superintendent to Chief-Superintendent, and grant Swissa command of a South Tel Aviv police precinct, but the promotion was delayed due to a petition to the High Court against it. The petition was dropped in late July following the indictment, after the state said that the Police Commissioner had not provided a requisite recommendation, indicating that the police was rethinking the promotion. Superintendent Meir Swissa who threw a stun grenade into a crowd of protestors. (credit: Posta)

On July 31, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon clarified in a letter to Ben-Gvir that Swissa could not be promoted without an updated recommendation from the police commissioner, both due to the new legal circumstances following the indictment, and the fact that Asst.-Ch. Avshalom Peled had replaced Yaakov Shabtai as (interim) police commissioner.

However, on August 22, at the closing ceremony of a police command course in which Swissa participated, Ben-Gvir awarded Swissa the new rank and command of the precinct.

The promotion was a "done deal"

In a letter to Ben-Gvir on Sunday, Deputy Attorney General Gil Limon wrote that the promotion had not been made after due process, and was therefore void. Limon wrote that the promotion constituted "severe behavior that is against the law and harms the rule of law," and that until an updated recommendation was given after the requisite process, which includes a discussion in the police's high command, Swissa could not serve in the position.

Ben-Gvir responded to Limon in a letter on Monday that he would not respect the opinion. Ben-Gvir claimed that a recommendation by Peled had in fact been handed in on August 21, one day before the ceremony, according to which Swissa could be promoted. Ben-Gvir admitted that Peled had based the recommendation on the one given in April, but argued that the police high command in April had taken into account the possibility that Swissa would be indicted. According to Ben-Gvir, Peled still recommended promoting Swissa, among other reasons because the indictment showed that Swissa did not act out of malice and was not intentionally attempting to harm protesters.

Ben-Gvir said that if the attorney general's office believed that the promotion was illegal, it should appeal to the High Court, but until then the promotion was a "done deal."

One of the proposed laws in the aforementioned judicial reform was that the attorney general's legal interpretations would merely be a recommendation and not legally binding. The bill was eventually dropped. However, in recent months ministers and the government as a whole have repeatedly ignored the attorney general's opinions, and proceeded with steps that the AG deemed "not legally viable".

These included the Ministerial Legislation Committee led by Justice Minister Yariv Levin approving for legislation a bill proposal from 2022 regarding drafting haredi men into the IDF; a decision by the government to hire private representation in the court case against the haredi IDF exemption; a decision to continue providing haredi families whose fathers are military age but continued yeshiva study with daycare subsidies; and more.