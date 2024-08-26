High Court: State must explain refusal to let Red Cross see Palestinian prisoners

The state must explain why it should not cancel its policy that forbids Red Cross visits to Palestinian prisoners and detainees from Gaza and the West Bank, the High Court of Justice ordered Sunday.

It also must explain why the information of these prisoners should not be submitted to the international committee of the Red Cross, the court ordered.

The state bodies named in the order, which include Israel's Government, The Defense Ministry, The Military Advocate General, and others, must provide this explanation in September, up to one week before the next hearing in the High Court.

The order follows a February petition from human rights organizations Association for Civil Rights in Israel, Physicians for Human Rights–Israel, HaMoked, and Gisha demanding that the Red Cross be allowed to visit and be given the details of the prisoners. Hostages who were abducted by Hamas on October 7 are escorted by the International Red Cross, as part of a hostages-prisoners swap with Israel on November 30. The Red Cross has been notably negligent in its mission, the writer charges. (credit: Hamas Military Wing/Handout via REUTERS)

The petition was filed after Red Cross visits were stopped for all Palestinian prisoners and the transfer of information was stopped following the October 7 massacre and the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said.

"According to international law, even if one of the sides in a conflict is not fulfilling its obligation according to the law of war, this does not absolve the other side from their obligations," said the petition.

This means that despite Hamas holding Israelis hostage in horrible conditions, not giving their details to the Red Cross, and refusing to allow visits of the Red Cross, Israel is still obligated to allow visits, read the petition.

International law

In June, the state told the court that it intended to set up its own alternative to the Red Cross which would overseas prisoners, said the association, adding that this is interpreted by the petitioners as Israel making a conscious decision to break international law.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit noted that the legal process is ongoing and that they will comment after its conclusion. The offices of the prime minister, defense minister, and national security minister have yet to respond to requests for comment.