'Fear of Iranian revenge:' Netanyahu seeks to increase Shin Bet security around his son Yair

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently requested an increase in security for his son, Yair Netanyahu, amid concerns that Iran and its affiliates may target Israeli figures and interests abroad in retaliation for the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, according to a report by Channel 12 News on Tuesday.

According to sources close to the Prime Minister, Yossi Shelli, the Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, approached the Advisory Committee for the Protection of Public Figures in recent days, asking them to consider strengthening the security measures around Yair Netanyahu, who is currently living under the protection of two Shin Bet guards. The sources also mentioned that the advisory committee requested intelligence data to justify this increase, emphasizing that they did not want to rely solely on a "gut feeling."

Yair Netanyahu, 33, has been living in Miami since April 2023 and is protected by Shin Bet at an estimated annual cost of approximately 2.5 million shekels, according to the Channel 12 report. Until last year, responsibility for the protection of the Prime Minister’s family fell to the "Magen" unit of the Prime Minister's Office.

However, following the intense protests against the 2023 judicial reform, the Netanyahu family demanded enhanced security and a transfer of responsibility to the Shin Bet’s Personal Security Unit, which is tasked with protecting Israel’s key political figures.

The Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs, chaired by the Prime Minister or his deputy, close ally, and Justice Minister Yariv Levin, approved this transfer despite opposition from the Shin Bet. Since then, the arrangement has been extended twice.

Last month, the committee approved another one-year extension, despite the Shin Bet's request to return the responsibility to "Magen," a request that became more pressing due to the heavy workload created by the ongoing war.

The Advisory Committee for the Protection of Public Figures—which includes former senior Shin Bet official Moti Shapira, former Treasury Director-General Michal Abadi-Boyanjo, and former Knesset Director-General Avi Balashnikov—recommended extending Shin Bet’s protection for only six more months. Nevertheless, the ministerial committee decided on a full one-year extension.

Far away from the war

Yair Netanyahu spent most of the recent war months in Miami but visited Israel last month. He returned secretly with the Prime Minister’s entourage on the "Wing of Zion" plane following Netanyahu's US visit in late July.

Last week, Yair returned to Miami. Before his return, sources say, Director-General Shelli approached the advisory committee to request additional security measures in light of concerns about a potential Iranian response to Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran. This request, it appears, does not require the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Shin Bet Affairs but only of the advisory committee.