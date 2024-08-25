Netanyahu: Strike on Hezbollah is extra step in changing the situation in the North

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed at the government meeting in the Kirya in Tel Aviv the preemptive strike carried out by Israel against Hezbollah early Sunday morning.

'A powerful preemptive strike'

Hezbollah tried to attack the State of Israel with rockets and drones early in the morning. We instructed the IDF to carry out a powerful preemptive strike to remove the threat," Netanyahu noted.

He added, "The IDF destroyed thousands of short-range rockets, and they were all intended to harm our citizens and our forces in the Galilee. In addition, the IDF intercepted all the drones that Hezbollah launched" towards "the center of the country."

Smoke rises from the southern Lebanese town of Khiam, as pictured from Marjayoun, near the border with Israel, August 25, 2024 (credit: REUTERS/KARAMALLAH DAHER)

He further added, "Nasrallah in Beirut and Khamenei in Tehran should know that this is another step on the way to change the situation in the North, and return our residents safely to their homes."

On early Sunday morning, the IDF carried out a preemptive strike against Hezbollah targets, which included launchers that were ready to fire at Israel at 5 a.m. towards areas such as Tel Aviv and central Israel.