Slovakia set to buy six air defense systems from Israel

Slovakia's government approved plans to buy six mobile air defense systems from Israel for 554.3 million euros ($616.88 million) as the NATO member state strengthens the protection of its airspace, it said on its website on Wednesday.

The government also approved the purchase of more than 1,300 6x6 and 8x8 heavy terrain vehicles in a joint acquisition with the Czech Republic, at an expected cost of 708.3 million euros, which will replace ageing trucks.

Slovakia, whose neighbor Ukraine has fought against a Russian invasion since 2022, has sought to boost air defense capabilities.

It has been part of NATO efforts to bolster the military alliance's eastern flank. Defence Minister Robert Kalinak has said priorities should be on defense capabilities, especially air defense.

Last month, it received delivery of the first two of 14 new F-16 fighter jets. Slovak Army soldier stands guard near a NATO's symbol during a ceremony in Slovakia's capital Bratislava to mark the country's entrance to NATO, April 2, 2004. (credit: REUTERS/PETR JOSEK)

The government did not name the defense system to be bought from Israel in a government-to-government deal.

Slovakia operates the medium-range 2K12 KUB system, which was at the end of its life cycle, the defense ministry said in a document released on Wednesday.

Under a previous government, Slovakia donated its aging S-300 air defense system to Ukraine, a decision criticized by the current administration for lowering the country's air defense capabilities.