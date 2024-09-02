Gali Baharav-Miara moves against general strike amid Histadrut's call for hostage deal

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara instructed the prosecutors on Monday overnight to approach the labor court and request an injunction against the general strike in support of the hostage deal negotiations

On Sunday, Histadrut Chairman Arnon Bar-David announced that the strike would begin on Monday at 6:00 a.m. Ben-Gurion Airport will be closed starting at 8:00 a.m., and schools will operate partially until 11:45 a.m. Preschools will be closed, however, special education institutions will function as usual.

"It is no longer possible to stand by while our children are suffering and being murdered in Gaza tunnels," Bar-David stated during the strike announcement. "The fact that Jews are being killed in Gaza tunnels is unacceptable and must stop. We need a deal, and a deal is more important than anything else.”

HISTADRUT CHAIRMAN Arnon Bar-David attends a Histadrut conference in Tel Aviv, last year.

Bar David added that following discussions with many politicians, he, “concluded that the deal is not progressing due to political considerations, which is unacceptable."

'Jews do not abandon Jews'

Later, Bar-David spoke at a rally for the release of the hostages, saying: "Anyone who thinks it's easy to shut down the economy, which I've ensured has operated and functioned in recent months, doesn't understand anything.”

He further emphasized that he is “here to fight and make sure no one is left behind. The Jewish people do not leave anyone behind. This is not about right or left; it's a matter of life and death. Jews do not abandon Jews - what's unclear about that?"

Bar-David also added: "Every security chief supports the deal, and it is the government's responsibility to bring our hostages home. It is unacceptable for our children to die in tunnels because of political interests. Anyone who thinks we will sit quietly while our children are being murdered is mistaken."