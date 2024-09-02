Grinding to a halt: Protests and strikes stop the nation

Here are some of the best snapshots of the protests and strikes taking place across Israel following the recovery of the bodies of six Israeli hostages murdered in Gaza.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: SEPTEMBER 2, 2024 14:30
Protesters blocking Begin road in calls for the release of the hostages. (photo credit: Lizzy Shaanan)
Ra'anana Junction on Highway 4 is still blocked with protestors calling for the release of the hostages. (credit: Ilan Faigenbaum)
Protests following the murder of six hostages in Gaza (credit: Paulina Patimer)
HaKfar HaYarok interchange - 'Will you abandon her in Gaza, too?' (credit: Gill Beeri)
Aviva Siegel speaks in Tel Aviv

Hundreds of people in the abductees' square, dozens of them listening to the testimony of captivity survivor Aviva Siegel. (credit: Hostage and Missing Families Forum)
Raanana Junction. (credit: courtesy of the Hostage Families Forum)
