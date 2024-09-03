A year after October 7, Israeli farmers from the South need help to rebuild

Since October 7, 2023, those living in the Gaza border communities have faced unimaginable hardship. The tragic events of that day not only claimed lives and destroyed homes but also ravaged fields, poultry farms, and cattle ranches that used to represent the lifeblood of the region. Fires set by Hamas, coupled with large swaths of land being designated as military zones by the IDF, have left these farmers without access to their fields, their greenhouses, and, most critically, their livelihoods.

In this time of dire need, Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) has stepped up, working tirelessly to prepare 9,400 dunams (2,300 acres) of new agricultural land in the Eshkol and Merhavim regions near the border with Gaza. This effort is nothing short of a lifeline for these communities, offering a chance to rebuild, replant, and restore hope.

Help Israeli farmers today>>

KKL-JNF’s chairperson, Yifat Ovadia-Luski, underscores the importance of this mission: "The farmers of Israel, especially those in the Gaza Envelope, are the pioneers of our time, demonstrating true Zionism. Our work here is essential to ensure they can return to their fields and sustain their families and communities."

In Eshkol alone, 7,355 dunams of land have been prepared for cultivation, spread across several communities like Kerem Shalom, Holit, Sufa, Yated, and more. The labor-intensive work of clearing stones, plowing, and preparing the land is well underway, making it ready for the return of crops and life.

Help Israeli farmers today>>

In the Merhavim region, KKL is transforming 400 dunams into greenhouses and agricultural roads, focusing on the community of Shavei Darom, evacuees from Gush Katif who have long awaited this opportunity. This challenging work requires specialized equipment and expertise.

Gadi Yarkoni, head of the Eshkol Regional Council, echoed the significance of this initiative, stating, "We are here, and we will remain here. Thanks to KKL, former military zones are being transformed into fertile agricultural land that will anchor the future of our communities."

KKL's mission is more than just preparing land—it's about standing with the farmers of the south as they rebuild their lives and restore their communities. But they cannot do it alone. Your support can make a difference. Click here to donate.

This article was written in cooperation with KKL-JNF.