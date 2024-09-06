Man killed after vehicle explodes in Ramle

A man was killed in a car explosion on Thursday near a haredi school on Yehezkel Street in Ramle.

As the car attempted to merge into traffic, it exploded. Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man without vital signs. His identity has yet to be determined.

Police arrived at the scene and launched an investigation.

Three individuals who were nearby sustained minor wounds from the explosion.

"We arrived at the scene and saw smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. After firefighters extinguished the fire, we found an unconscious man with no pulse," MDA paramedics Oded Shinkman and Moshe Gelbstein said, adding that they were subsequently forced to "pronounce him dead at the scene."

Recent truck explosion

A month ago, a truck driver was killed in an explosion after an explosive device had been planted in his vehicle in Abu Snan, located in western Galilee.

The incident was deemed to be a suspected assassination. MDA paramedics who were called to the scene found the driver in critical condition and, after initial treatment, pronounced him dead at the scene. Police arrived on site and began investigating the incident. POLICE CORDON LINE: DO NOT CROSS (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"The wounded man was lying on the road at a significant distance from the truck that exploded, unconscious and suffering from multiple wounds," paramedic Kharet Khlib recounted; however, he added that the MDA team was forced to pronounce the man dead.