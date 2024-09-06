'Khamenei wants to arm Judea and Samaria just as he armed Gaza,' Katz tells German FM

"[Ayatollah Ali] Khamenei wants to arm Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) just as he armed Gaza,” Foreign Minister Israel Katz told his German counterpart Friday morning during their meeting.

“We will respond forcefully to the execution of our hostages by Hamas. No country in the world wants a deal for the release of the hostages more than Israel, and as the US has made clear, Hamas is the obstacle to the deal," he added.

Katz stated that in their meeting, he emphasized that the root of terror in Israel lies in Iran and “poses a threat to, not just Israel, but to Europe and the entire world.”

Additionally, the foreign minister thanked FM Annalena Baerbock for thwarting the attack on the Israeli Embassy in Munich and said that he stressed that Israel faces similar threats daily.

Israel will respond decisively to the brutal execution of the six hostages by Hamas, Katz told her, adding that Israel will not sacrifice its security.

Israel FM Israel Katz meets with German FM Annalena Baerbock, September 6, 2024. (credit: GPO, Oz Schechter)

Baerbock's support of a two-state solution

On Wednesday, FM Baerbock said on X/Twitter that there is “no military solution” for both Gaza and the situation in the West Bank.

“In the West Bank, there is a threat of escalating violence. Terror is not fought by tearing up streets and destroying water pipelines. Nothing is gained if a new generation becomes radicalized because they have to witness destruction right at their doorstep,” Baerbock continued.

“Palestinians and Israelis have a right to live in safety. Negotiations for a two-state solution are the only option for peace. Those members of the Israeli government who question it are endangering Israel's long-term security,” the German foreign minister concluded.