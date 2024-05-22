Physical attack on Israel’s consulate in Munich

An attack took place against Israel's consulate in Munich on Wednesday, according to the Consul General of the diplomatic facility.

The Consul General to southern Germany and former Ambassador to Vienna, Tayla Lador-Fresher, tweeted in German “Today an attack was carried out on the Consulate General of the State of Israel in Munich. It is an attack on the symbol of the State of Israel in southern Germany. We would like to thank the @PolizeiMuenchen for vigilance. “

She added “In recent months there has been repeated antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric. This physical attack now goes a step further. It is important that this is seen as a wake-up call for the German authorities about where antisemitism and hatred of Israel are leading.”

Anti-Israel protests

People attend a solidarity rally to mark the 76th anniversary of the ''Nakba'' or ''catastrophe'' to commemorate the mass dispossession of Palestinians in the 1948 war surrounding Israel's creation, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Berlin, Germany May 15, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE)

It is unclear what damage the attack caused to the embassy and if there were any injuries, say reports.

On Saturday, nearly 4,000 German Muslims, Leftists and mainstream Germans protested in front of the main Munich synagogue, demanding the eradication of the Jewish state.

The German news outlet NIUS reported one of the organizers from Palestine Speaks group equated Zionism with racism. “Together against Israeli fascism,” was declared at the event and reportedly a number of participants brought large keys with them, which is recognized as a symbol for the demand of the return of Palestinians to Israeli territory.

Rabbi Abraham Cooper, the associate dean of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, told the Jerusalem Post, “it is beyond an outrage that the local government allowed a pro-Hamas mob to march outside Munich synagogue, especially on the holy day of Shabbat. 4,000 anti-Semites given government sanction to curse Israel with tropes in front of a Jewish House of prayer! SWC urges State and Federal authorities to protect the Jewish community from antisemites and government officials who approved this attack.

This is a developing story.