Yair Netanyahu: Bennett, Lapid to blame for not eliminating heads of Hamas

Yair Netanyahu, son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, blamed the heads of the previous government, Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid, for failure to eliminate Hamas leaders due to their own "political motivations" in a post on Instagram on Saturday.

Similar accusations have been made by various individuals against his own father, Prime Minister Netanyahu—despite Netanyahu's 15 year tenure in office, with the exception of the 18-month hiatus during the Bennett-Lapid government.

"Tell the truth for Godsake," Yair wrote in his Instagram post, referring to N12 journalist Amnon Abramovich's statements.

Reporter Amnon Abramovich (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Yair defends father

"Someone should tell Abramovich that in October 2021 and May 2022, there was a [Naftali] Bennett, [Yair] Lapid, [Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud] Abbas government. So tell me again, who it was that didn’t eliminate the Hamas leaders because of political considerations? There is no limit to the nonsense of this leftist."