Unpacking Israel’s agricultural miracle

In a fascinating episode of "Israel Unpacked: Myths vs Reality," Mike Starr, Diaspora Affairs Correspondent for The Jerusalem Post, sits down with Tania Pons Allon, Director of the Kasser Joint Institute for Food, Water, and Energy Security at the Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA). Pons Allon offers an inside look into Israel's pioneering efforts to transform harsh desert environments into thriving agricultural hubs, and how this knowledge is being shared with the world.

The Kasser Joint Institute, a collaborative effort between JNF-USA, the University of Arizona, and Israel’s Arava region, focuses on developing innovative agricultural techniques in one of the world's most inhospitable regions—the hyper-arid Negev Desert. “The Arava, which only gets two inches of rainfall a year, is really not a place to grow anything," Pons Allon notes. "Yet, we’ve been growing almost everything here—from dates to mangoes to tomatoes and peppers.” Tania Pons Allon, Director of the Kasser Joint Institute for Food, Water, and Energy Security at the Jewish National Fund (JNF-USA). (Credit: Courtesy)

This extraordinary achievement, driven by decades of research and development, has turned the Arava into a beacon of agricultural innovation. Today, the region exports 60% of Israel’s fresh vegetables, demonstrating the transformative potential of advanced agricultural practices in challenging environments. However, the work of the Kasser Joint Institute extends far beyond Israel's borders.

Pons Allon explains that the Institute’s mission is rooted in the Jewish principle of "Tikkun Olam"—repairing the world. “We’re not just keeping our knowledge to ourselves," she says. "We collaborate with the University of Arizona to take the research we’ve developed here in the Arava and share it with communities in developing countries.”

One notable initiative is the Arava International Center for Agriculture Training (AICAT), which brings students from developing nations, mainly from Africa and Asia, to Israel. These students receive hands-on agricultural training and are inspired by Israel’s innovative spirit. Pons Allon emphasizes the profound impact of this exchange: “It’s not just about learning how to farm. They see how we take the impossible and make it possible—it's the Israeli dream.”

The Kasser Joint Institute has already seen success in Kenya, where it supports farmers in remote, off-the-grid areas. “These farmers don’t know much about Israel, but they know that we’re helping them thrive,” Pons Allon shares. “This kind of outreach is better for Israeli PR than anything else we could do. It builds goodwill and positive connections with people who might otherwise have little exposure to Israel.”

As for expanding beyond Kenya, Pons Allon is optimistic but realistic: “We want to help as many places as we can, but we need to be strategic. Our resources are limited, so we focus on where we can have the most impact.” She hints that the Institute plans to extend its efforts to other African nations, the Middle East, and even South America, though financial constraints currently limit its reach.

Pons Allon is clear to those interested in supporting this mission: “Funding is crucial. We also need connections. We’re a small project compared to the vast organizations operating in Africa, and connections can make a world of difference.”

In the spirit of collaboration and global outreach, Pons Allon will speak at the JNF-USA Global Conference in Dallas this November. The episode inspires listeners by Israel’s agricultural achievements and motivates them to join a global movement for change.