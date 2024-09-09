With some limitations, school year to begin on Monday morning, Teachers' Organization announces

The Teachers' Organization announced the suspension of the strike, effective immediately, in a move aimed at addressing the current state of negotiations and minimizing disruption to students’ education, the organization announced on Sunday night.

Starting Monday, classes will resume in high schools, becoming the first step in a return to normalcy in the educational routine.

Despite the suspension, teachers will continue to withhold grades and will not participate in activities outside of regular school hours, except for preparations for school trips to Poland.

In addition, the Teachers' Organization has issued a warning to school principals. They are advised against engaging with tour operators, theaters, or similar people or organizations for extracurricular activities, as these agreements will not receive official approvals. Israeli students arrive to school, at a high school in the southern Israeli city of Ashdod, November 29, 2020 (credit: FLASH90)

The Teacher’s Organization emphasized that any payments made for such activities would be wasted.

To support teachers financially affected by the strike, the organization will provide grants to those eligible, according to the number of days the teacher participated in the strike.

Loans and support amid strike suspension

Additionally, teachers will have access to loans where only the principal amount needs to be repaid, with the Teachers' Organization covering the interest. This financial support is intended to ease some of the economic burdens teachers have faced during the strike period.

Chairman of the Teachers' Organization Ran Erez stated that while the strike is on hold, the organization remains committed to continuing its advocacy efforts, saying, “The struggle continues, and if negotiations do not reach an agreement, we will resume the strike.”

The organization's announcement may reflect a strategic decision to address immediate concerns while maintaining pressure on authorities to resolve ongoing issues.

Following the announcement, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich responded, saying, "It is good that the Teachers' Organization has halted the strike." He further added that the strike was not justified, "especially not during a war."

“Negotiations can continue without harming students, teachers, and parents,” Smotrich concluded.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch emphasized that during war, "teachers and students should not be harmed," in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday night.

במלחמה לא פוגעים במורים ובתלמידים.לא בשביתות ולא בעיצומים. — יואב קיש Yoav Kisch (@YoavKisch) September 8, 2024

Also responding to the strike's suspention, the National Student Council and the National Parents' Leadership urged students not to attend school on Monday, emphasizing that "It is unacceptable to make a mockery of Israeli students by announcing at 11:30 p.m. that there will be classes in high schools [on Monday] under sanctions. We urge Israeli students not to attend high schools tomorrow and call on parents not to send their children, as students should not be used as pawns by any party."

Both organizations added that they will consider their next steps.