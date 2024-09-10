Biden administration praises Rabbi Lando's stance on Temple Mount amid controversy

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew met with Rabbi Dov Lando, the head of the Slabodka Yeshiva in Bnei Brak, and commended his opposition to the ascent to the Temple Mount on behalf of US President Joe Biden, Israeli media reported on Monday. During the meeting at Rabbi Lando's home in Bnei Brak, Lew praised the rabbi for his stance opposing visits to the Temple Mount.

He conveyed President Joe Biden's appreciation for his efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East, according to a report by Ynet News.

In recent months, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s actions and statements regarding the Temple Mount have sparked widespread debate and criticism.

In a recent statement, Ben-Gvir admitted: “If I could do what I wanted, a synagogue would also be established on the Temple Mount.” NATIONAL SECURITY MINISTER Itamar Ben-Gvir in Jerusalem’s Old City, after his visit to the Temple Mount on Tisha B’Av, Aug. 13. (credit: Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

An attack on Ben-Gvir

Following Ben-Gvir’s controversial visit to the site on Tisha B’Av, the Haredi newspaper Yated Ne'eman published an article titled "Temple Mount desecrators endanger Jewish lives," which strongly condemned the visit.

According to Kikar News, the article was published at the behest of Rabbi Lando. The piece also featured calls from prominent community figures to reconsider their support for Otzma Yehudit, led by Ben-Gvir.

Toward the end of the visit, Rabbi Lando extended New Year wishes to the ambassador, who, according to Kikar News responded with a greeting in Yiddish, much to the rabbi's surprise.