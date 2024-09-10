Gallant signals Lebanon IDF ground operation as Gaza action wraps up

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant oversaw the conclusion of the 9th Brigade's exercises in northern Israel on Tuesday, which involved simulating ground combat in Lebanese territory, and stated that the IDF would operate in Lebanon.

"I’m impressed by the determination and professionalism I’ve witnessed over nearly a year, both in the North and the South," Gallant remarked.

"The center of gravity is shifting to the north. While we are wrapping up our missions in the South, an important task remains in the North: to restore security and allow residents to return to their homes."

Gallant continued, "In the South, I gave the order to proceed after three weeks. The same will happen here, and you must be ready to execute that mission when the time comes."

He emphasized that the training aims to prepare all troops for a ground operation.

"This arrow is ready to be fired, and we will know when to release it," he said. "Use this time wisely to prepare."

The time will come

Gallant noted that some troops fighting in the South had assumed an entry into Gaza was just talk; however, within a week, he met with these same troops on the battlefield.

"We will know when to activate you," he warned before concluding, "You have everything you need to complete the mission."

Gallant also thanked the commanders, soldiers, and the families supporting them.