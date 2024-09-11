National water company to double water supply to southern Israel

The national water company, Mekorot, announced a significant investment of hundreds of millions of shekels to double the water supply to communities in southern Israel and the Gaza Envelope. During a tour of the region on Tuesday, company officials reported to Energy and National Infrastructure Minister Eli Cohen and Government Companies Minister David Amsalem that a new national infrastructure plan has been approved which will increase the water flow capacity for residents and farmers from approximately 160-170 million cubic meters to about 360-370 million cubic meters annually—a increase of around 200 million cubic meters per year.

The newly approved plan includes constructing three large-diameter water lines, each measuring 100 cm, for transporting potable water and recycled wastewater to the western Negev. This infrastructure will span 30 kilometers and regulate water facilities along the route.

Mekorot officials have emphasized that this initiative represents one of the most significant water infrastructure development programs in the southern region in recent years. Ministers have expressed their support for the plan and announced that their offices would expedite the necessary approvals to ensure a timely increase in water supply to the area.

The tour featured Mekorot CEO Amit Lang, Deputy CEO and Supply Director Danny Sofer, Development Manager Eyal Ben David, Water Authority Director Yizhar Lifshitz, and their teams, who presented various projects and progress milestones for the upcoming water supply initiatives. Mekorot estimates that these development programs will be implemented with an investment of up to NIS 750 million, expected to be completed by 2030.

Lang pointed out that increasing water supply to the south is a national mission crucial for rehabilitating the western Negev and the surrounding areas. "This plan is essential to meet the agricultural water needs as defined by government ministries," he stated.

Minister Cohen concluded the tour by saying, "Today, together with Minister Amsalem, I visited to monitor the progress of the plans we approved, which will contribute to the rehabilitation of the region. Water is life, and we are establishing a pipeline that will double the amount of water flowing to the south, aiding farmers and enhancing agricultural development."

Minister Amsalem emphasized the importance of the water sector for the nation's growth, stating, "I have been closely following this matter for a decade and believe we can accelerate development work, as water is a vital resource for the country."