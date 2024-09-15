Hotel Yehuda: An oasis of tranquillity in Jerusalem - review

Hotel Yehuda, located near Jerusalem’s Malha neighborhood, offers luxury and a spectacular view of the Holy City’s picturesque Massuah Hills.

This four-star, five-floor, recently renovated hotel boasts expansive grounds, a semi-Olympic swimming pool, plenty of space for lounging and enjoying the last vestiges of summer, and the whole family is welcome.

The rooms are designed in a monochromatic modern style with parquet flooring, and the beds are inviting with their crisp, white linen sheets. As guests of the hotel, we stayed in a superior deluxe room with a charming seating area and, the pièce de résistance, an expansive wrap-around balcony, providing a front-row view of Gilo Forest. Taking in the fresh Jerusalem air as we sipped chilled Chardonnay was a wonderfully relaxing way to cap the night.

According to hotel manager Yishay Barnea, the most unique aspect of the hotel is how the facility provides a sense of unity and cohesion despite the division in Israeli society since the outbreak of the current war. Millions of shekels were invested in creating a space where people from all over the world can connect and relax, regardless of their religion or where they hail from. It is not uncommon to hear both Arabic and Hebrew spoken in the hallways.

At Hotel Yehuda, Jewish and Arab employees work side by side in harmony. It is the staff’s hope that Hotel Yehuda will help cement guests’ love for Israel, regardless of their background or the preconceived notions they had about the country before their arrival. The garden room at the Hotel Yehuda in Jerusalem. (credit: Ola & Pavel)

“The atmosphere here is amazing,” Barnea said during a laid-back conversation in his office after I had enjoyed the hotel’s extensive breakfast buffet. The restaurant is kosher, serving dairy breakfasts and meat-based dinners, with plenty of offerings, even for the pickiest of eaters – including the little ones.

“While most of our workers are from east Jerusalem, our employees are both Jewish and Arab, and we have all learned to work together like a family,” he said.

Challenges of running a hotel during wartime

Barnea, manager of Hotel Yehuda for the past 16 years, acknowledged that since the war broke out, it has been a challenging time. The establishment welcomed hundreds of evacuees who had to flee their homes. During the nine months that 80 of their rooms were occupied by evacuees, members of the hotel staff helped with their various day-to-day needs.

Barnea is an example for his staff. He rolls up his sleeves and checks in on the guests as much as he can. As I floated with my son in the pool, I spotted him walking around and offering little ice cream treats to all the children who were happily splashing under the Jerusalem sun.

While the hotel isn't in the center of town, there is plenty to do nearby, such as visit the Jerusalem Aquarium, the Biblical Zoo, or Beit Halochem, catch a game at Teddy Stadium, or go shopping at the Malha Mall.

It’s no wonder that Hotel Yehuda received a 2022 World Travel Award and is considered one of the best luxury hotels for families. In keeping with its familial vibe, the hotel – astonishingly – declined to accept five-star classification out of concern that doing so might dissuade families and large groups from staying there, considering it “too fancy.”

Hotel Yehuda was also recognized in 2022 as the “best spa hotel in the Middle East.” I can personally attest that the spa is divine. The Swedish massage transported me to another realm of relaxation. The design of the treatment rooms with their glass walls is impressive. (For privacy, they are covered by opaque curtains during treatments.)

The hotel often runs promotions offering a second night at half price. Prices fluctuate regularly, as in all hotels, but as I write this, a stay in our suite costs $300 (NIS 1,130) a night, and a regular double room is $200 (NIS 750). ■

The writer was a guest of the hotel.