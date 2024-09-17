Watch: UNGA seeks to strip Israel of right to self-defense in Gaza, West Bank

The United Nations General Assembly is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution that seeks to strip Israel of the right to self-defense in Gaza, the West Bank, and east Jerusalem.

The text, submitted by over 30 countries, is part of an effort by the Palestinian Authority to give teeth to July’s International Court of Justice advisory opinion that Israel’s occupation of territory over the pre-1967 lines was illegal.

It calls on the IDF, which has military control of the West Bank and Gaza, to fully withdraw from those territories within 12 months as part of an extensive list of 19 demands. This would include the evacuation of all West Bank settlements and outposts. As part of that evacuation, Israel is asked to evacuate, including militarily, all parts of east Jerusalem, including the Old City.

Israel must withdraw “all its military forces from the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including its airspace and maritime space,” the text stated.

The resolution bans arms sales to the IDF of any equipment that might be used in territory over the pre-1967 lines, namely in the West Bank, Gaza, and east Jerusalem. It also calls to boycott all products produced in those territories. Palestinian Authority Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour speaks to reporters at UN headquarters in New York, US, August 8, 2022 (credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

It asks UN member states to take steps towards ceasing the importation of products originating in the Israeli settlements, as well as the provision or transfer of arms, munitions, and related equipment to Israel … in all cases where there are reasonable grounds to suspect that they may be used in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.”

No mention of Israeli concerns

The extensive text, which is one of the more onerous of the anti-Israel resolutions to be presented to the UN General Assembly, makes no mention of Israeli security concerns or the potential of Palestinian attacks against Israel, such as the Hamas-led invasion from Gaza in October 2023.

It comes before the UNGA in the midst of a protracted Gaza war. Hamas has asserted that over 40,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed in that war. Israel has said that over 17,000 of the dead were combatants.