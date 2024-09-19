Evangelical leader donates 28armored ambulances, including in memory of Hersh Goldberg-Polin

The head of Samaritan’s Purse, an evangelical aid organization, has committed to donating 28 additional armored ambulances to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s emergency services, on Thursday. This brings the total number of ambulances donated since last October’s terror attacks to 42, alongside the establishment of two new ambulance stations near conflict zones.

President of Samaritan’s Purse, Reverend Franklin Graham, announced a dedication ceremony in Avshalom, near the Gaza border. During the event, Graham honored the memory of American-Israelis Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Roi Idan, and Smadar Mor-Idan, who Hamas killed. Goldberg-Polin was abducted from the Nova Festival and murdered in Gaza 11 months later, while Idan and Mor-Idan were killed in their home, with their daughter Avigail later taken hostage.

“We are here to dedicate the two armored ambulances that have just arrived, as well as a new ambulance center near the Gaza border, where there has not been one before,” Graham said. “The need is so great that we have committed to providing 28 more armored ambulances. The MDA team are heroes, saving lives every day, and it is an honor to stand with them.”

President of Samaritan’s Purse, Reverend Franklin Graham, donates ambulances to Magen David Adom (credit: ELIRAN AVITAL/MAGEN DAVID ADOM)

In addition to the ambulances, Graham participated in laying the cornerstone for a new MDA station in Avshalom, which aims to improve emergency response times along the Gaza border. The Avshalom and Shlomi stations are part of a broader donation that includes 28 armored vehicles, enhancing the safety of first responders in high-risk areas.

MDA thanks donor

“The generosity of Reverend Franklin Graham and his organization Samaritan’s Purse knows no bounds,” said Eli Bin, Director General of Magen David Adom. “As he dedicated eight additional armored ambulances and two new MDA stations, he told me he would donate another 28, taking the total to 42 life-saving vehicles. The people of Israel are indebted to this great man and organization.”

Earlier this year, Samaritan’s Purse also provided MDA with 1,000 trauma kits filled with vital medical supplies, enhancing rapid emergency care for communities at high risk of rocket attacks. The ongoing support from Samaritan’s Purse significantly strengthens Israel’s emergency response capabilities, reinforcing MDA’s role in saving lives under challenging conditions.