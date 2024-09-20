Grapevine September 20, 2024: Friend of Foes

BOTH ISRAELIS and Palestinians could find points of identification at the reception marking the 64th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Cyprus.

While 64 is not exactly an auspicious number as anniversaries go, the occasion was also used to mark the 50th anniversary of the Turkish invasion of Cyprus and its continued occupation of territory that legally belongs to Cyprus.

A photo exhibition illustrative of the suffering imposed by Turkey on Greek Cypriots was displayed in the ballroom of the Tel Aviv Hilton Hotel, while a larger exhibition highlighting tourist attractions and the development of Cyprus was displayed in the foyer leading to the ballroom.

While Israel and Cyprus established diplomatic relations in 1960, almost immediately after Cyprus attained independence, it took a while for embassies to be established in both countries.

Israel long had a consulate in Cyprus, which was upgraded to an embassy following the establishment of diplomatic relations, and Cyprus opened an embassy in Israel in 1994. A PRISTINE SANDY beach, situated directly in front of the GrandResort. (credit: LEONARDO HOTELS CYPRUS)

But relations between the two countries go back to the years before either was independent and each was under British rule.

Cyprus was a transit point for Holocaust survivors who were trying to reach the Holy Land but were turned away by the British, who placed them in refugee camps in Cyprus.

Britain was considered the arch enemy of both Cyprus and the State of Israel in the making long before the projected state had a name. Many strong friendships developed between the hapless Jews and the local Cypriots.

Including this episode in his address, Cyprus ambassador Kornelios Korneliou noted that more than 2,000 Jewish babies had been born on the island.

Contrary to the old maxim that the friend of my friend is my friend and the enemy of my friend is my enemy, Cyprus enjoys close friendship and excellent relations with the Palestinians and recognized the State of Palestine as far back as 1988. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Korneliou did not mention this specifically, but it was alluded to in a video-taped message sent by President Isaac Herzog, in which he commended Cyprus for the humanitarian aid that it is providing for civilian populations in Gaza.

Looking at the photographic images of Cyprus after the Turkish invasion 50 years ago, one can almost transpose them with those of desperate Gazans looking for lost relatives or with the families of hostages seized by Hamas, who have no sign of what has befallen their loved ones and live in anguish as they wait for some positive sign.

Innocent civilians are always caught in the crossfire of hostilities, regardless of whose side they may be on. They should not be judged according to their nationality.

They could love their country, which is a normal thing to do, but simultaneously may abhor the regime that is currently in power.

The suffering of innocent people anywhere and everywhere should not be condoned.

It has been mentioned several times in this column that the long-held tradition of representatives of the government attending national day receptions had fallen by the wayside and that there had been no government minister at any of the few national day receptions held this year.

But relations between Israel and Cyprus are important enough to merit the revival of the tradition, and Culture and Sport Minister Miki Zohar was on stage with Korneliou to deliver the greetings of the government and people of Israel.

Relations between Cyprus and Israel are constantly improving, particularly in the fields of energy and security.

The ambassador mentioned that Cyprus has supported Israel since October 7, but also wants to prevent further loss of life in Gaza.

Speaking of his own experiences in Israel, Korneliou, who arrived in July 2023, said that he immediately fell in love with the people of Israel, who had given him a very warm welcome.

As for his country, he said that it was a small country with a rich history and a wealth of archaeological treasures. Moreover, it has a vibrant democracy and a vibrant economy, and is dedicated to promoting dialogue, understanding, and cooperation.

This was endorsed by Zohar, who said that despite its many challenges, Cyprus has succeeded in establishing itself. He also emphasized that the support Cyprus has given Israel since October 7 is greatly appreciated.

Guests at the reception appreciated the buffet with its selection of Cypriot delicacies, including a variety of fish, given that Cyprus is an island nation.

Because the Hilton ballroom is so extensive, it was possible to place buffets alongside all the walls and as food islands in the center of the room, enabling everyone to have easy access without queuing.

Though English is the most common language at national day receptions, sometimes such receptions are bilingual to include the ambassador’s native tongue and to enable those of his fellow country people who don’t understand English to at least get the gist of what is being said.

But this reception was trilingual, with remarks in English, Greek, and Hebrew.

Saving lives

■ WHEN THE name of Israeli-American mega philanthropist, newspaper publisher, keen supporter of the Republican Party, majority owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and physician Miriam Adelson comes up in relation to health issues, it is usually in connection with her work in helping people overcome substance abuse.

But there’s another side to her medical activity, related to her long-term support for Taglit-Birthright Israel, which more than 20 years ago joined forces with the Gift of Life Bone Marrow Transplant Registry.

Through this alliance, Birthright participants become aware that they are potential lifesavers; if they agree to register as possible bone marrow donors, they can save the lives of people suffering from leukemia, lymphoma, and inherited potentially fatal immune disorders.

As the most consistently generous donor to Taglit-Birthright Israel, Adelson was invited to be the keynote speaker at a special event in Los Angeles this week, to celebrate the 500th successful bone marrow transplant by a Taglit-Birthright donor.

The emotional gala gathering included first-time meetings between donors Jacob Usrow from West Hills, California, and Jason Tornes of Dayton, Ohio, and the recipients of the gifts of life, Mark Josephson and Isla Kobernat, who is only three years old.

Adelson and her late husband, together with Gift of Life founder and CEO Jay Feinberg, were instrumental in establishing the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Gift of Life Collection Center in Boca Raton, Florida.

Addressing all the donors who were present, Adelson said: “You are not only changing lives; you are saving them.” She quoted the Talmudic teaching that whoever saves a life is considered to have saved a whole world. In saving 500 lives, she noted, donors had saved 500 worlds.

Generosity in all shapes and forms

■ GENEROSITY COMES in many forms. At the beginning of last week, several owners of small businesses in Israel whose operations and income have been disrupted by war met in New York with SparkIL, a peer-to-peer lending platform that enables Jewish lenders worldwide to support small Israeli businesses of their choice.

Since October 7, SparkIL has contributed a total of $5.5 million culled from 2,000 microlenders to more than 300 Israeli businesses.

The individual amounts are relatively small, meaning that even the non-affluent can contribute if they so desire, and the recipients will have enough to tide them over for a short period and will not have to worry about having to repay a substantial loan.

It’s much easier to repay a microloan. “For nearly a year, countless business owners in Israel have had to accept a new normal of not only halting their operations but being evacuated from their homes and in need to reinvent themselves,” said SparkIL CEO Na’ama Ore.

“That is why we decided to harness the passion and generosity of Jews around the world and Israelis who are eager to help them become social lenders through our platform. Each loan represents the importance of mutual responsibility as an Israeli society and as a Jewish people to support each other.”

SparkIL is an interest-free crowdfunded loan society that was established in partnership with the Jewish Agency and the Ogen Group. Contributors can make as little as $25 available.

A birthday celebration

■ IT’S HARD to believe that the seemingly ageless Pnina Rosenblum will celebrate her 70th birthday on December 30th. In a varied career, Rosenblum has been a fashion model, actress, singer, journalist, author, public relations executive for an insurance company, and highly successful businesswoman.

Even as a 12-year-old schoolgirl in Petah Tikva, her big dream was to become famous. She was not sure about the sphere in which she wanted to achieve fame, but she knew that she didn’t want to be a nobody.

That ambition was certainly realized. Although she had not planned initially to open her own cosmetics company, she always had a gift for applying makeup, and her friends wanted to learn from her and to use the products that she used.

So she figured that she might as well produce her own with her own name serving as the brand name for her products. She later expanded into health foods, fragrances, fashion design, and bedding.

She was also active in social welfare organizations and in politics, serving briefly as a member of Knesset.

An exhibition reflecting different stages of her life, including on covers of women’s magazines, opened this week at the Meyerov Art Museum in Holon.

Rosenblum characterized it as evidence that anyone who is determined and works hard can realize their dreams.

greerfc@gmail.com