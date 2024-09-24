Retired colonel Kobi Marom urges Israel to target Nasrallah in IDF ground maneuver

Retired colonel Kobi Marom, an expert in the northern arena, emphasized Hezbollah will not negotiate with Israel during an interview with Udi Segal and Anat Davidov on 103FM on Sunday morning.

During the interview, Marom stated, "This week has been the hardest in the organization's history, following severe damage to its command structure. Therefore, the question is: where is Israel headed? Do Israel's initiative, attack, and significant damage lead Iran and Hezbollah to reach an arrangement? I say no."

Marom then explained that unless the IDF destroys Hezbollah’s power centers in Beirut and Baalbek, “Hezbollah will not sit down for negotiations, what Israel is trying to do is escalate attacks, and doing more of the same is a mistake. There is a rare, once-in-a-generation opportunity here; it’s time for brave decisions.”

“Israel needs to go on the offensive while [Hassan] Nasrallah is almost alone,” he further emphasized, adding, “Israel should strike against the precise missiles threatening Tel Aviv and conduct a ground operation.” He stressed that if Israel does not “take advantage of” the current situation in Lebanon, “it would be a disaster for generations.” IDF soldier operating in the Gaza Strip on September 21, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

“Israel should undertake a limited ground maneuver up to the Litani River; this is a mission the IDF can accomplish within two weeks. This is an opportunity we cannot miss,” he reiterated.

'Unique opportunity with Hezbollah on the ropes'

"Israel must conduct a minimal operation,” Marom continued, conditioning the ground maneuver with armaments provided by “the White House and the Biden administration.” He then explained that “the issue of armaments is crucial for the Air Force, which is starting to attack and also needs deterrence against the Iranians to prevent their involvement in this attack.”

Concerning Israeli leadership, Marom said: "The security establishment understands this. Are the Prime Minister and the cabinet capable of making such a brave decision? I have my doubts. A unique opportunity has arisen with Hezbollah on the ropes. If [Israeli leadership is incapable of making a brave decision,] the escalation cycles will continue, and we will enter a war of attrition - which is what the Iranians want.”

Marom further emphasized that “we need to make a brave decision in these hours that will create a different reality that we have been hoping for for an entire year. I think Nasrallah is a target, but he is not the central problem. He remains almost isolated at the top. The leadership around him is non-existent.”

“Think about a terrorist organization leader when all of his operational beehive is no longer there. Therefore, the Iranians sent a response delegation to Beirut, and his response today is measured. They do not want an all-out war because they understand the situation Hezbollah is in. The IDF is capable of this, and its decisive divisions on the border are ready," concluded retired colonel Kobi Marom.