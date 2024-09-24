António Guterres at UNGA: 'World cannot let Lebanon become another Gaza' 

The United Nations General Assembly broke into applause on Tuesday morning during Secretary-General António Guterres' opening address when he said the world could not afford Lebanon to become another Gaza.

"Let's be clear, nothing can justify the abhorrent acts of terror committed by Hamas on October 7 or the taking of hostages, both of which I have repeatedly condemned, and nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people," he said.

"The speed and scale of the killing and destruction in Gaza are unlike anything in my years as Secretary-General, more than 200 of our own staff have been killed, many with their families, and yet the women and men of the United Nations continue to deliver humanitarian aid," he said. "And I know you join me in paying special tribute to UNRWA and to all humanitarians in Gaza.'

The international community must mobilize for an immediate ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of hostages, and the beginning of an irreversible process toward a two-state solution, he said.

"For those who go on...with more settlements, more land grabs, more incitement, I ask, what is the alternative? How could the world accept the one state in which a large number of Palestinians would be included without any freedom, any rights or dignity? Guterres said.

A view during United Nations Security Council meeting about the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, at the U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 4, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/David 'Dee' Delgado)

'All of humanity will be affected.'

The beginning of Guterres' opening remarks focused mostly on Israel and Gaza, with some mention of the wars in Ukraine and Sudan.

"We are edging towards the unimaginable, a powder keg that risks engulfing the world," he said. "Meanwhile, 2024 is the year that almost all of humanity goes to the polls, and all of humanity will be affected.

Guterres said he stands before UNGA convinced of two overriding truths: first, he said, the state of our world is unsustainable. And second, he said, the challenges we face are solvable, but that requires us to make sure "the mechanisms of international problem solving actually solve problems."

Guterres said these worlds of impunity, inequality, and uncertainty are connected and colliding, excellencies, and morally intolerable.

"Today, a growing number of governments and others feel entitled to get out of jail free card. They can trample international law, they can violate the United Nations Charter," he said. "They can turn a blind eye to international human rights conventions or the decisions of international courts. They can thumb their nose at international humanitarian law. They can invade another country, lay waste to all societies, or utterly disregard the welfare of their own people, and nothing will happen. We see this age of impunity everywhere, in the Middle East, in the heart of Europe, in the heart of Africa and beyond."

UNGA President Philémon Yang echoed Guterres's call for a ceasefire in Gaza as well as Ukraine, Haiti, and South Sudan.

For almost a year now, the people of Gaza and Israel have been caught in a spiraling cycle of conflict and retribution.

"I take this opportunity to call for an immediate ceasefire for the Hamas-Israel war, the unconditional release of hostages and for all parties to abide by international law, including international humanitarian law, and work towards a just and lasting solution grounded in the United Nations Charter, relevant resolutions and international law ensuring dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis," Yang said.

Yang said only a two state solution can end the cycle of violence and instability, ensuring peace, security and dignity for both Palestinians and Israelis. Israel's Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon released a statement in response to Guterres' opening remarks.

"When the UN Secretary General speaks about the release of our hostages, the UN assembly is silent, but when he speaks about the suffering in Gaza, he receives thunderous applause," he said. "This is the opening signal for the annual show of hypocrisy."