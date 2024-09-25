IDF commander urges readiness for possible Lebanon invasion amid Hezbollah conflict

IDF Northern Commander Maj. Gen. Uri Gordon on Wednesday told his forces that "we need to be very ready to go into action and to invade" Lebanon in the rising escalation against Hezbollah.

Speaking to Brigade 7, he emphasized that their actions must change the security reality for Israel's 60,000 northern residents who have been evacuated from their homes for nearly a year.

In addition, Gordon said, "We have entered a new phase in the conflict, and now we are fighting as part of Operation Northern Arrows."

"The operation began with very harsh strikes against Hezbollah's capabilities, with an emphasis on its [long-range] firepower, as well as significant harm to its commanders and operatives."

Weaken Hezbollah with airstrikes

Earlier on Wednesday, former IDF intelligence chief Amos Yadlin said that the IDF should wear down Hezbollah with air power for two weeks before beginning a ground forces invasion.

However, other sources have told the Jerusalem Post that the key parts of any ground invasion should be wrapped up by around the start of November to avoid major maneuvers in Lebanon's mountainous winter weather.

Western powers are still hoping to convince Israel to forego a ground invasion in favor of diplomacy.

Meanwhile, all IDF political and defense officials have acknowledged that even in the event of a ground invasion, diplomacy will eventually be needed to solidify any long-term gains from the use of military force.