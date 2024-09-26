Tunnel housing 400 cannabis plants uncovered by police in Negev

A 50-meter cannabis tunnel was discovered on Sunday in the Negev by police officers who found it accidentally while securing the demolition of nearby structures.

The massive greenhouse, partially covered with a fabric sheet, contained approximately 400 large marijuana plants, each standing about a meter tall. The underground greenhouse was equipped with an irrigation system.

According to police, the greenhouse, along with the plants, are set to be destroyed.

Earlier in September, police seized drugs with an estimated value of over one million shekels in an underground drug lab, also in the area of the Negev desert. The underground drug lab was uncovered by police officers from the Arad station and Border Police officers. Underground cannabis cultivation tunnel with approximately 600 plants. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The lab in Arad reportedly housed over 600 plants and contained equipment intended for public distribution.

Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.