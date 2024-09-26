'Ceasefire ensures next Oct. 7': Israeli politicians, regional leaders slam US-French proposal

Israeli politicians and residents of northern Israel condemned the US-French ceasefire proposal between Israel and Hezbollah, scheduled to begin on Thursday around midday, Israeli media reported Thursday morning.

In an interview, Metula Regional Council chairman David Azulai emphasized that such a ceasefire would ensure “the next October 7,” for which the government would be responsible, he further stressed. In addition to Azulai, the Upper Galilee Regional Council’s chairman, Amir Sofer, said that while “there is a time for negotiations, this is not the time.”

Azulai explained that recent days have highlighted Hezbollah’s capabilities and that “this government of [Prime Minister] Benjamin Netanyahu” must “remove the threat” to avoid another “October 7 next year.” Azulai emphasized that such a situation “must not happen” and that the government “has all the support it needs” to fight Hezbollah and provide a more safe environment for northern Israel’s residents.

"They want to do exactly what Hamas did in the south on October 7,” continued Azulai. He then explains that agreeing with the terrorist organization in Lebanon “without decisively defeating them” will not provide a safe environment for the residents of the north to return to their homes. He added, “From what I read and hear, this is not what we hope for. Remember, we have been in this situation for a whole year. In the past week, the army has fought as it should, as we expect, to bring us back home. It seems we are again taking two steps back."

“This is a time for war!” stressed Sofer, emphasizing that “there is a time for everything under the heavens… we must not be misled by international pressure.” He then explained that the ceasefire would achieve two things only, “Delaying the return of northern residents to their homes and abandoning those who have not been evacuated.” Hezbollah members marching with flags during ceremony. (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

He then urged the prime minister to refuse the ceasefire proposal and “stand firm with the northern residents, who have shown remarkable resilience for almost a year.”

Israeli politicians respond

In response to the ceasefire deal reports on X/Twitter, Opposition Leader and Yesh Atid Chairman Yair Lapid welcomed the ceasefire proposal, however, he also wrote that it should have been shorter.

“The State of Israel should announce this morning that it accepts the Biden-Macron proposal for a ceasefire, but only for seven days, to prevent Hezbollah from rebuilding its command and control systems,” Lapid wrote. He then stressed that Israel should not accept any proposal that does not see Hezbollah driven away from Israel’s northern border.

In addition to Lapid, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich also posted on X, emphasizing that the Northern Arrows operation should end "with one scenario: The total destruction of Hezbollah." He added that a 21 days-long ceasefire with Hezbollah would allow it to "recuperate and reorganize for further attacks."

Smotrich stressed that the only way to return the residents of the north is either “Hezbollah surrenders” or war.

Maariv contributed to this report.