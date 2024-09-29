Security forces arrest 495 individuals entering Israel illegally

Border police officers arrested in the past week some 495 individuals who had entered Israel illegally in addition to 44 suspects who had aided them, the police said on Sunday.

The arrests were part of a large-scale operation carried out throughout the country and in conjunction with various border police units.

In the Jerusalem area, troops arrested some 350 individuals who had attempted to enter Israel illegally and 27 suspects who had aided in their transfer, residence, and employment.

In the North, South, central Israel, and the border area with the West Bank, the troops arrested 145 individuals and 17 people who had helped them.

'Mission never ceases'

Border police chief commander Itzhak Brik said of the operation, "Last year, on the morning of 07.10, on the morning of the Simchat Torah holiday, our fighters acted with determination, professionalism, and supreme bravery, fought Hamas terrorists in face-to-face combat, and halted the terror attack. Border police troops conduct large operation to thwart illegal immigration into Israel. September 29, 2024. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He added, "We must continue with the understanding that the security mission never ceases, and we must persist and intensify our activities in order to fulfill our mission of protecting the citizens of the state."

The police added that since the beginning of the year, border police officers had arrested over 21,000 individuals entering Israel illegally and some 2,500 suspects who had aided them.