WFP launches emergency food aid for Lebanon as conflict escalates

The World Food Program (WFP) launched an emergency operation on Sunday to provide food assistance to up to 1 million people affected by the escalating conflict between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon. WFP is distributing ready-to-eat meals, bread, hot food, and food parcels to families taking shelter across the country.

In a statement, WFP emphasized the need for an immediate humanitarian response, following the recent surge in violence that has displaced thousands. “This weekend’s further acceleration of the conflict underscored the need for an immediate humanitarian response,” WFP said. Since the conflict began, the organization has reached over 66,000 individuals in shelters. Labourers offload bags of grains as part of relief food that was sent from Ukraine at the World Food Program (WFP) warehouse in Adama town, Ethiopia, September 8, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TIKSA NEGERI)

To sustain its efforts, WFP has called for $105 million in international support, warning that Lebanon is nearing a breaking point. “Lebanon is at a breaking point and cannot endure another war,” said Corinne Fleischer, WFP’s regional director. “WFP is on the ground, but we urgently need funds. More urgently, the people in the region need peace.”

'Largest displacement'

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati expressed concern over the growing number of displaced individuals, estimating that up to 1 million could be forced from their homes due to Israeli airstrikes. He described the situation as “the largest displacement in Lebanon’s history” and called for a cease-fire.

Tensions between Hezbollah and Israel intensified after Israel shifted its military focus to the northern front, which has been under almost daily attack from the Iran-backed Lebanese Shiite militia since October 8, 2023.