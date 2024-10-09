Gallant: My US trips will have Netanyahu’s approval 

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said that his trips to the United States to discuss security matters would have Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s approval. “The Minister of Defense is a representative of the Israeli government and the Prime Minister, and any political travel will only be carried out with official approval,” Gallant’s office said. It spoke up after Netanyahu prevented Gallant from flying to the United States Tuesday night to hold meetings with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on security issues, including Iran, until such time as he had spoken with US President Joe Biden.

Defense Ministry comments

Gallant had informed Netanyahu of Austin’s invitation to visit last week and “the two agreed that [Gallant] would prepare to fly on Tuesday night after security discussions take place.”

“At the Prime Minister's request, the Defense Minister postponed his trip last night until after the Prime Minister's political conversation with the President of the United States,” the Defense Ministry said.

Netanyahu and Biden are now expected to speak on Wednesday.