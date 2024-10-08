Netanyahu confirms Israel killed Hezbollah's Hashem Safieddine

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed in a video on Tuesday that Israel had killed the replacement of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, Hashem Safieddine.

He also said Israel had eliminated Safieddine's replacement.

Netanyahu addressed the citizens of Lebanon, saying "a gang of tyrants and terrorists" had destroyed their country, which ensued in war and havoc.

The prime minister added that Iran had conquered Lebanon. It "finances and arms Hezbollah, who serve Iran's interests at Lebanon's expense," he said. IDF soldiers from the Golani Brigade operate in southern Lebanon, October 8, 2024. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

He emphasized that "Israel has a right to win," noting Israel had killed thousands of Hezbollah terrorists.

Netanyahu called on the Lebanese people to take back their country and put it on the right path. "If you don't, Hezbollah will continue to try to fight Israel from densely populated areas at your expense."

"There is a better way," he said, adding, "You deserve to restore Lebanon to its days of tranquility."

'Take your country back'

"Stand up and take your country back; you have an opportunity that hasn't existed in decades," he stated.

"Free your country from Hezbollah so that this war can end," Netanyahu further said, "so that future generations of Lebanese and Israeli children will know neither war nor bloodshed but will finally live together in peace."