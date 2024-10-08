Until Gallant talks to Biden, Netanyahu will not approve trip to Washington

By TOVAH LAZAROFF, JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Updated: OCTOBER 8, 2024 20:55
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Yoav Gallant seen in the Knesset plenum, in Jerusalem, March 13, 2024
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Defense Minister Yoav Gallant not to travel to the Pentagon for talks on Iran until such time as US President Joe Biden calls him, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Gallant was scheduled to fly to the United States on Tuesday night to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The trip comes as Israel is weighing the scope and substance of its retaliatory strike against Iran

Gantz comments

Following the reports, National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz shared in a post on X/Twitter. "Canceling the flight of the defense minister to the US damages the security of the country at a critical time for our security."

Gantz added that a prime minister who prioritized the country's security would have sent the minister to the US and even put the Prime Minister's new plane, the "Wing of Zion," at his disposal to ensure the minister's speedy return to the country.



