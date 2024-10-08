Until Gallant talks to Biden, Netanyahu will not approve trip to Washington

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered Defense Minister Yoav Gallant not to travel to the Pentagon for talks on Iran until such time as US President Joe Biden calls him, a source confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Gallant was scheduled to fly to the United States on Tuesday night to meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. The trip comes as Israel is weighing the scope and substance of its retaliatory strike against Iran.

Gantz comments

Following the reports, National Unity leader MK Benny Gantz shared in a post on X/Twitter. "Canceling the flight of the defense minister to the US damages the security of the country at a critical time for our security."

ביטול טיסתו של שר הביטחון לארה״ב - פגיעה בביטחון המדינה בעת קריטית לביטחוננו, משיקולים אישיים ופוליטיים.ראש ממשלה שביטחון ישראל בראש מעייניו היה שולח את שר הביטחון, מתאם איתו את המסרים, ומעמיד לרשותו את מטוס ״כנף ציון״ כדי שיהיה בזמינות מלאה וישוב במהרה ארצה. — בני גנץ - Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) October 8, 2024

Gantz added that a prime minister who prioritized the country's security would have sent the minister to the US and even put the Prime Minister's new plane, the "Wing of Zion," at his disposal to ensure the minister's speedy return to the country.