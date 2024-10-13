Sukkot fun in Jerusalem: Family activities for the holiday

We can all agree it’s been a tough year.

Nevertheless, the chagim are here – and Sukkot is a good time to connect with our families and friends, and the land and our country. At the Fun In Jerusalem tourism website, we love to share the activities that will help you do that.

Whether you are a tourist or a local, we’ve got some great ideas for you.

We wish everyone a chag sameach as we have our soldiers and the hostages in our hearts and on our minds at all times.

Whatever you choose to do, we recommend that you book in advance. Second Hakafot at the Western Wall. (credit: Western Wall Foundation)

SUKKOT EVENTS

The Four Species (‘arba minim’) Market

For a truly “only in Israel” experience, make your way over to the annual outdoor market at Valero Square (Jaffa Street, across from Mahaneh Yehuda), where they’ll be selling the Four Species ahead of Sukkot. Hundreds of stalls will be set up selling aravot, etrogim, hadassim, and lulavim, as well as loads of decorations for your sukkah.

When : Sunday, October 13, to Wednesday, October 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

: Sunday, October 13, to Wednesday, October 16, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Price: Free entry

‘Birkat Kohanim,’ Western Wall

Thousands of people will come together to receive the Priestly Blessings from thousands of kohanim. The services end with a celebration in the Jewish Quarter.

When : Sunday, October 20. Shaharit 8:45 a.m. Birkat Kohanim 9:45 a.m. Mussaf 10 a.m. Birkat Kohanim 10:15 a.m.

: Sunday, October 20. Shaharit 8:45 a.m. Birkat Kohanim 9:45 a.m. Mussaf 10 a.m. Birkat Kohanim 10:15 a.m. Price : Free

: Free FIJ tip: Plan to walk into the Old City and to walk back.

Sukkah in the Square

Safra Square is home to the largest sukkah in Israel and the main sukkah for Jerusalem. The municipality has a Sukkot festival with workshops for children, and hosts magicians, sensory artists, and live concerts.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed, from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed, from 10:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Price: Free

Jerusalem March

This is an annual march through the streets of Jerusalem. There are kids’ activities at Sacher Park from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Performances include dance shows; an area with inflatables; circus shows; a drumming activity; children’s shows; a magic show; singing groups; and gymnastics and acrobatic shows. Thirty dancers from the Lilach Friedman School of Dance will perform an international award-winning dance, dedicated to the Supernova music festival victims.

When : Monday, October 21, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m.

: Monday, October 21, from 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Price: Free

An amazing race with Crossroads

This Hol Hamoed, get ready for a fantastic family fun adventure. Discover Jerusalem’s secrets – from iconic landmarks to hidden treasures, while supporting the social services organization Crossroads Jerusalem. The race begins with a brief orientation and activity in Independence Park, followed by WhatsApp clues guiding participants along the race route. Race, laugh, complete missions, and conquer challenges together! Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

When : Friday, October 18, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: Friday, October 18, from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Price : NIS 100 per person

: NIS 100 per person Details: crossroads@funinjerusalem.com

‘What Shall Be After’ – Sukkot with Kol HaOt

Join Kol HaOt for a day of craft activities and thoughtful music inspired by its new exhibition “What Shall Be After,” a display of designs relating to the book of Ecclesiastes (Kohelet) and featuring the handwriting of soldiers and civilians who were killed in the past year. Artists young and old and the creative at heart are invited to bring life and color into the studio using collage, printmaking, and stamps. There will also be interactive music activities and a sukkah to create or eat in. Additional activities will take place at the Schocken Library.

When : Monday, October 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kol HaOt Gallery in the Artists’ Colony.

: Monday, October 21, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Kol HaOt Gallery in the Artists’ Colony. Price : Free

: Free Details: kolhaot@funinjerusalem.com

Second ‘Hakafot’ at the Kotel

Many communities in Israel hold hakafot shniyot on the evening following the holiday, which is the same day as Simchat Torah overseas.

When : Thursday, October 24, at 10 p.m.

: Thursday, October 24, at 10 p.m. Price: Free

Comedy For Koby Sukkot shows. (credit: Kim Glassman)

FESTIVALS & CONCERTS

Comedy for Koby Sukkot shows

Comedy for Koby is back in Israel this Sukkot. Israel’s most popular English stand-up comedy tour, Comedy for Koby raises funds for the work of The Koby Mandell Foundation, an organization that supports victims of terror and tragedy. In the wake of Oct. 7, the foundation has significantly expanded its programming in response to the constantly growing demands. Comedian Avi Liberman has been bringing top-tier American comedians to perform in Israel for over 15 years. Joining him on stage this holiday are comedians Tom Cotter, Judy Gold, and Nick Griffin.

When : Sunday, October 20, at 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. Monday, October 21, at 8 p.m. at the Herzliya Performing Arts Center. Tuesday, October 22, at 8:30 p.m. at ZOA House in Tel Aviv.

: Sunday, October 20, at 8 p.m. at the Jerusalem Theatre. Monday, October 21, at 8 p.m. at the Herzliya Performing Arts Center. Tuesday, October 22, at 8:30 p.m. at ZOA House in Tel Aviv. Price : Regular ticket NIS 150. Premium ticket NIS 250. VIP ticket NIS 400.

: Regular ticket NIS 150. Premium ticket NIS 250. VIP ticket NIS 400. Details: comedyforkoby@funinjerusalem.com

The Kite Festival at the Israel Museum

The annual Kite Festival is back at the Israel Museum. Make and decorate kites and fly them in the museum’s Art Garden against the beautiful Jerusalem skyline. Kits for preparing different sizes of kites will be on sale. There’s also a family workshop creating sukkah decorations from recycled materials. And the museum is also offering free 50-minute tours in Hebrew.

When : Monday, October 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sukkah decorating workshops at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Tours at 11 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m.

: Monday, October 21, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Sukkah decorating workshops at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 1:30 p.m. Tours at 11 a.m., noon, 12:30 p.m., and 1:30 p.m. Price: Large kites NIS 45 (members NIS 39). Small kites NIS 42 (members NIS 36). Sukkah Decorations Workshop NIS 25 per child (from age four).

Akiva in concert

Akiva will be performing at the Jerusalem Theatre. He’s an emerging Israeli religious rock star, with millions of views on YouTube, hits at the top of the charts, and an ever-growing audience.

When : Saturday night, October 19. Doors open 9:30 p.m.; concert at 10 p.m.

: Saturday night, October 19. Doors open 9:30 p.m.; concert at 10 p.m. Price: NIS 129-NIS 159

Derech Beit Lechem Festival

The Derech Beit Lechem Festival runs from Yehuda Street to Miriam Ha’hashmonait Street. There will be street performers, food stalls, live music, arts & crafts, and workshops for all ages. The area will be closed to vehicular traffic and open to pedestrians to enjoy the festival.

When : Sunday, October 20, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20, from 5 p.m.-10 p.m. Price: Free

United Hatzalah concert

United Hatzalah’s Sukkot concert with singers Ishay Ribo, Matisyahu, and Shmuel is at the Jerusalem International Convention Center. It’s sure to be a memorable event, raising money for a great cause.

When : Monday, October 21. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.; concert at 7:45 p.m.

: Monday, October 21. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.; concert at 7:45 p.m. Price: Tickets start at $180.

HOLIDAY-THEMED TOURS & WORKSHOPS

Jewish festival tours at the Israel Museum

Nachliel Selavan, aka “The Museum Guy,” is offering two special holiday-themed tours of the Israel Museum. His Festivals of Tishrei Tour teaches about Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Sukkot, and Simchat Torah through Jewish art & archaeology. On his Magical Family Tour, you’ll visit the newest exhibitions and see the hidden treasures and off-the-beaten-path places in the museum. It’s geared toward kids ages six to 12 and adults. Teens will also enjoy it.

When : Friday, October 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. or 12-2 p.m. Monday, October 21, from 12:30-2:15 p.m. Public tours in English. If you would like a private tour, contact Nachliel and schedule with him directly.

: Friday, October 18, from 10-11:30 a.m. or 12-2 p.m. Monday, October 21, from 12:30-2:15 p.m. Public tours in English. If you would like a private tour, contact Nachliel and schedule with him directly. Price : Private tours are $350-$500 + admission (with a special discount). Public tour tickets: Festivals of Tishrei NIS 22-NIS 100 (museum admission included). Magical Family Tour NIS 21-NIS 70. Discounts for seniors, children, large family, & groups.

: Private tours are $350-$500 + admission (with a special discount). Public tour tickets: Festivals of Tishrei NIS 22-NIS 100 (museum admission included). Magical Family Tour NIS 21-NIS 70. Discounts for seniors, children, large family, & groups. Details: nachliel@funinjerusalem.com

Honey spoons glass-blowing workshop

Learn to make your own glass honey spoons in honor of the holidays at a glassblowing and flameworking workshop in Jerusalem. Learn about the art of glassblowing and flameworking from Yael Vloch, a Bezalel graduate. Pre-book the workshop. It’s really popular! Ages 8+.

When : Throughout Hol Hamoed, based on demand.

: Throughout Hol Hamoed, based on demand. Price : NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Friday workshops are an additional NIS 100.

: NIS 680 per couple. Each additional participant is NIS 220. Friday workshops are an additional NIS 100. Details: glass@funinjerusalem.com

Ceramics workshops

This Hol Hamoed, join Chaya Esther and the team at Kiyor Ceramics and experience the joy and creativity of creating in clay and painting artisanal pottery. Make beautiful and unique functional art such as serving ware, Judaica, and home decor items to use and enjoy for years to come. They have fun family or individual projects, with a beautiful selection of pieces to choose from. If you prefer, you can create your own in the Vessels from Clay workshop. There’s also a fabulous holiday-themed workshop using the leaves of a lulav to roll botanical impressions into slabs of clay to form your own unique piece. This is a perfect activity for families and groups of up to 18. No experience needed. Suitable for children aged 2 and up (really!) and adults.

When : Throughout Hol Hamoed. Advanced registration only. Shira 058-449-5858.

: Throughout Hol Hamoed. Advanced registration only. Shira 058-449-5858. Price : Pottery painting workshops NIS 36 plus the price of the piece you paint. Prices of ceramics start from NIS 95. Vessels from Clay workshops NIS 295. Botanical Impressions workshops NIS 350.

: Pottery painting workshops NIS 36 plus the price of the piece you paint. Prices of ceramics start from NIS 95. Vessels from Clay workshops NIS 295. Botanical Impressions workshops NIS 350. Details: kiyor@funinjerusalem.com

Handmade wooden wall hangings for the sukkah

Create a unique Ushpizin (our spiritual ancestors) wall hanging and other beautiful handmade pieces of Judaica at this wood workshop. Owners Mandy & Jeremy Broder will teach you how to take wood from its raw form and craft it into a finished piece, learning all aspects of the process along the way.

Price : NIS 300 per person. Reservations required.

: NIS 300 per person. Reservations required. When : Private workshops at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m.

: Private workshops at 9:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Details: theworkshop@funinjerusalem.com

Animal encounters at the Biblical Museum of Natural History

Meet an incredible array of animals and exhibits at the Biblical Museum of Natural History. Enjoy hands-on encounters with all kinds of exotic creatures and experience many fascinating exhibits, such as the Hall of Shofars and the new Art of the Arks, in a guided tour through the animal world of the Bible. Tours are available in English & Hebrew. The museum is located 10 minutes off the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway, just outside Beit Shemesh. Reservations required. On Sukkot, they also have kids’ craft activities and a kosher on-site sukkah (downstairs).

Price : Adult NIS 50. Children NIS 40.

: Adult NIS 50. Children NIS 40. When : Sunday-Thursday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

: Sunday-Thursday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Details: biblicalnaturalhistory@funinjerusalem.com

Sun printing sukkah decorations

Liana, the owner of Studio Kliche, is offering a unique workshop this Sukkot, uncovering the mystery and magic of sun printing using UV lamps or the sun. She will teach you how to use cyanotype, a beautiful blue dye that is sensitive to the sun, and help you make your own unique blueprints to create your own sun-printed sukkah decorations and more.

When : Private workshops at a time of your choice.

: Private workshops at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 280 per person (up to five people). NIS 230 each additional person. Minimum price to open a workshop, NIS 720.

: NIS 280 per person (up to five people). NIS 230 each additional person. Minimum price to open a workshop, NIS 720. Details: studiokliche@funinjerusalem.com

Ancient Shiloh

See the Mishkan (Tabernacle) come to life. Enjoy an interactive, full-scale exhibition of the Mishkan’s vessels, try on the kohanim’s garments, play the Levites’ instruments, and participate in a hands-on workshop making harps, breastplates, and incense. They’ve even got a real-life red heifer and VR goggles for a tour inside the Mikdash. There will be street actors and guided tours, and there’s a picnic site.

When : Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Family tickets NIS 350 (immediate family). Individual tickets NIS 59.

: Family tickets NIS 350 (immediate family). Individual tickets NIS 59. Details: ancientshiloh@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot farm festival at Bikurei Shiloh

There’s fun for all the family this Sukkot at Bikurei Shiloh’s special Harvest Festival. Harvest grapes and make grape juice, pickle your own olives, and pick and eat raspberries fresh from the fields. There’s an activity corner for younger kids and arts & crafts, too. Tractor and wagon tours are available at an additional cost. Kosher sukkah on site. Transportation available from Jerusalem and Ariel.

When : Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Adult NIS 40. Child NIS 45

: Adult NIS 40. Child NIS 45 Details: katifshiloh@funinjerusalem.com

NEW ACTIVITIES

Neoja, interactive basketball complex

Neoja, the world’s first basketball entertainment center, recently opened in Beit Shemesh. It’s perfect for a fun night out with the family over Hol Hamoed Sukkot. They have futuristic basketball courts where you can dive into an immersive reality, so you can play real basketball in a captivating virtual world! They also have a first-of-its-kind darts system and an advanced arcade gaming zone, all in a refreshing and unconventionally designed compound. For groups of 50+, the space can be exclusively yours.

When : Daily, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (closed on Shabbat + holidays)

: Daily, 4 p.m.-10 p.m. (closed on Shabbat + holidays) Price : NIS 90-NIS 140 per person, per game.

: NIS 90-NIS 140 per person, per game. Details: neoja@funinjerusalem.com

Bean Bag Stories at the National Library

Pouf Sipur (“Bean Bag Stories”) – an engaging activity for children ages 5 to 11 and their families – returns to the National Library. A celebration of text and textiles, Pouf Sipur has kids putting aside their phones and tablets for two hours! It includes storytelling, an experiential theater, arts & crafts, and the opportunity to wander around the library and flop down on any of the nine different, colorful poufs created by Israeli artists, whose works were inspired by classic children’s stories. The activity is in Hebrew. There is a kosher sukkah in the garden.

When : Friday & Saturday, October 13 & 14, from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, October 20-22, from 10 a.m.-noon

: Friday & Saturday, October 13 & 14, from 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday, October 20-22, from 10 a.m.-noon Price : NIS 45 per person (ask about discounts)

: NIS 45 per person (ask about discounts) Details: *5049

Guided tours in English at the National Library

The National Library is offering special group tours during Sukkot. This is a unique opportunity to explore Israel’s great cultural and historical treasures in a fascinating and enriching tour that will take you on a journey through generations and traditions. Dive into the stories and meanings behind the special artifacts, learn about Jewish heritage, and connect with our own history. The tours are designed for groups and are suitable for all ages. (Recommended age: 16+). There is a kosher sukkah in the garden.

When : Sunday, October 20-Tuesday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20-Tuesday, October 22, 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Price: NIS 50. Students NIS 35. Seniors NIS 30, Disabled & children (6-18 years old) NIS 25.

Chasing Your Cocktail – with Sara Eichler

Enjoy the views and learn about Jerusalem’s development while sipping three fabulous cocktails featuring spirits from Thinkers Distillery. Each cocktail is site-specific, alluding to the builders and dreamers through your taste buds. You’ll have great fun exploring Jerusalem of the 1860s. Tours are in English. They are given in the evening and can be customized for special family occasions. Ages 18+.

When : Private tours at a time of your choice.

: Private tours at a time of your choice. Price : NIS 250 per person

: NIS 250 per person Details: cocktail@funinjerusalem.com

EZ Raiders & bike rentals

EZ Raider is a new concept in off-road mobility brought to you by Smart Tour. Glide through the streets of Jerusalem on a classic Old City tour or take the panoramic tour at the Armon Hanatziv Promenade in the southern part of Jerusalem. They also have all different kinds of bike tours available. EZ Raider tours are from Smart Tours’ new HQ on Washington Street (just by the King David Hotel). Pedal bike rentals are also available from their new compound in Gan Sacher (right by the fitness park)

Price : 1.5-hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15). 2.5-hour bike tours NIS 299. There’s a 5% discount on all online bookings for Fun In Jerusalem readers.

: 1.5-hour EZ Raider tours NIS 299 (drivers aged 16+). Children NIS 150 (3-15). 2.5-hour bike tours NIS 299. There’s a 5% discount on all online bookings for Fun In Jerusalem readers. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: smarttour@funinjerusalem.com

Private tours with Robby Berman

Take an exciting tour with Robby Berman, a tour guide, journalist, and stand-up comedian who loves teaching and guiding. He has a special affinity for children and makes sure that they stay engaged and entertained throughout the tour. He has lived in Jerusalem for more than 30 years and knows areas and sites in Jerusalem that even most Jerusalemites don’t know. Berman guides all over the country with an expertise in the Old City of Jerusalem (all the quarters), the Mount of Olives, the Israel Museum, the Old City of Tel Aviv, the Old City of Jaffa, and the American Colony in Jaffa. You can hire him for half-day (four-hour tours) or full-day tours (eight hours).

When : Daily. Check times & availability with Berman.

: Daily. Check times & availability with Berman. Price : Contact him for a quote.

: Contact him for a quote. Details: robbytourguide@funinjerusalem.com

Tours & transport with Elana

Elana is a delightful Jerusalem-based driver and tour guide, fluent in English and Hebrew. She has a beautiful van, which seats up to seven passengers, making it ideal for family outings, tours throughout the country, and transportation to the airport.

When : Daily. Check times and availability with Elana.

: Daily. Check times and availability with Elana. Price : Contact her for a quote.

: Contact her for a quote. Details: taxi.elana@funinjerusalem.com

FAMILY ACTIVITIES

Skating rink at the First Station

Bring the whole family to cool off in the new ice skating rink at the First Station. It’s one of the most advanced ice skating facilities in Israel, using real ice, with an area of 1,000 sq.m.

When : Sunday, October 13-Wednesday, October 30, from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Sunday, October 13-Wednesday, October 30, from 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fridays from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Price: NIS 65 (NIS 45 with a Yerushalmi card). Ages 5+

Paint pottery at JClay

You don’t need any experience to make something beautiful at JClay. The friendly staff are happy to show you inspiring ideas and easy painting techniques. Book a time slot, come in, choose your ceramic piece, and start painting! Leave it with them for glazing and firing, and then pick up your shiny masterpiece.

When : Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (reservations only).

: Sunday, October 20, to Tuesday, October 22, from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. (reservations only). Price : NIS 50-NIS 350 (depending on the piece you choose)

: NIS 50-NIS 350 (depending on the piece you choose) Details: jclay@funinjerusalem.com

Hop-on, hop-off bus tours

Red Bus City Tours are a new addition to the tourism scene in Jerusalem. They are ready to take you on a journey through our magnificent capital, from the Mahaneh Yehuda market to the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial on Mount Herzl. Whether you are a history buff, a culture lover, or seeking a thrilling adventure, a Red Bus City Tour is the perfect way to discover the hidden gems that Jerusalem has to offer. Tickets are available for 24, 48, or 72 hours, giving you the flexibility to hop on and off the bus at your leisure. There are stops next to all the major hotels and points of interest across the modern part of Jerusalem. The tour begins and ends at Independence Park, 14 Agron St.

When : Daily, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except Friday, Shabbat, and Jewish holidays.

: Daily, between 10 a.m.-4 p.m., except Friday, Shabbat, and Jewish holidays. Price : Adults NIS 107. Seniors NIS 95. Children (ages five to 15) NIS 90. Children under five are free.

: Adults NIS 107. Seniors NIS 95. Children (ages five to 15) NIS 90. Children under five are free. Details: redbus@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot at the Jerusalem Cinematheque

The Cinematheque is screening the original Star Wars trilogy during Hol Hamoed: A New Hope; The Empire Strikes Back; and The Return of the Jedi. (Starring Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill). In English, with Hebrew subtitles.

Price : NIS 24 per person.

: NIS 24 per person. When : Sunday, October 20, at 6 p.m.; Monday, October 21, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, October 22, at 6 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20, at 6 p.m.; Monday, October 21, at 6 p.m.; Tuesday, October 22, at 6 p.m. Details: cinematheque@funinjerusalem.com

The Time Elevator

Take an amazing trip as you enjoy a multi-dimensional film experience at the Time Elevator Jerusalem, located in the Mamilla Mall. The Time Elevator Jerusalem is a journey through the rich 3,000-year history of Jerusalem. You will be entertained on screen by Chaim Topol, the star of Fiddler on the Roof. Different characters will lead you on an unforgettable journey moving through Jerusalem’s historic turning points, beginning with the City of David and ending with the 1967 Six Day War.

When : Daily (check times & availability online)

: Daily (check times & availability online) Price : NIS 54. Yerushalmi card holders NIS 46. Group of 20+ NIS 39 per person.

: NIS 54. Yerushalmi card holders NIS 46. Group of 20+ NIS 39 per person. Details: timeelevator@funinjerusalem.com

Climbing wall

The Bloc Climbing Center is the hub for rock climbers in Jerusalem. Opened by three friends who love to climb, it is a great place to learn to climb and improve your technique. There are 300 sq.m. of bouldering for all ages and abilities.

Price : Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45. Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65. 10-entry morning card NIS 400. 10-entry evening card NIS 599 (includes entry to The Bloc TLV). Seasonal membership NIS 750. Six-month membership NIS 1,380. Annual membership NIS 2,520. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session.

: Morning ticket (until 3 p.m.) NIS 45. Evening, weekend, festival ticket NIS 65. 10-entry morning card NIS 400. 10-entry evening card NIS 599 (includes entry to The Bloc TLV). Seasonal membership NIS 750. Six-month membership NIS 1,380. Annual membership NIS 2,520. Shoe rentals NIS 10 per session. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed Details: bloc@funinjerusalem.com

Ropes course at Ammunition Hill

Learn about the bravery of the soldiers who fought at Ammunition Hill as you conquer the Omega zip-line, tackle the rope ladder and climbing wall, and swing in the sky swing. Ask about abseiling (rappelling) down the Old City walls (this is closed over Hol Hamoed, but open before and after Sukkot).

Price : Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged.

: Depends on the number of people. Private groups can be arranged. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Contact Binyamin: 050-900-3244.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Contact Binyamin: 050-900-3244. Details: ropes@funinjerusalem.com

Hadara’s ceramics studio

Hadara provides all the material you need and will guide you through a really fun and creative ceramics workshop. You’ll learn how to do handbuilding with clay and sculpture and different design techniques to create beautiful pieces of art for display and use. She’s also got loads of lace, stencils, and stamps to make decorating your piece a real treat. This is a great multi-generational activity. The studio is located on Emek Refa’im Street.

Price : NIS 230 per person (one hour). NIS 270 per person (two hours)

: NIS 230 per person (one hour). NIS 270 per person (two hours) When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Details: hadara@funinjerusalem.com

Rave Mosaics

Glass mosaic art is made with the technique of taking broken glass and creating beautiful pieces of artwork. Roochie guides her clients to create their own unique pieces. She provides tools, Italian glass, and wood substrate at her studio in the Artists’ Colony. Each session is two and a half hours.

Price : NIS 220 per person

: NIS 220 per person When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Details: rave@funinjerusalem.com

Laughter workshop

Laughter Games Workshop is a great way to bring a family or a special group together. Energize your day by making it more fun through interactive and practical positivity games. Any time is the perfect time to exercise your brain and your funny bone as you enjoy special quality time with your family and friends. Debbie Hirsch’s workshop can be done virtually or in person.

Price : Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details.

: Varies depending on a number of factors. Contact Debbie for details. When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Details: laughter@funinjerusalem.com

JUST OUTSIDE JERUSALEM

Yvel factory tour, Motza

Yvel invites you to take a guided tour in English of its world-renowned jewelry factory. Dive into the artistry of jewelry making, tour the School of Jewelry and Arts, revel in a 19th-century wine cellar, and explore the authentic Ethiopian village that inspired the Megemeria (“In the beginning” in Amharic) jewelry line crafted by Ethiopian Jewish artisans. Ask about Yvel’s beautiful new line of jewelry created post-Oct. 7 called “I Stand with Israel.”

When : Friday, October 18, by appointment only. Sunday-Thursday, October 20-24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Advanced bookings only.

: Friday, October 18, by appointment only. Sunday-Thursday, October 20-24, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Advanced bookings only. Price : Free for international visitors. NIS 25 for Israeli residents.

: Free for international visitors. NIS 25 for Israeli residents. Details: yvel@funinjerusalem.com

Kakadu Sukkot festival, Moshav Tzafririm

Join Reut Shachar on a journey of self-discovery at Kakadu’s Sukkot family festival. Create beautiful, functional artistic products for you and the family to enjoy for years to come. Choose from a variety of unique handmade wooden objects to paint in the distinctive bold Kakadu colors. The Kakadu studio is located in the stunning pastoral setting of Moshav Tzafririm, 10 minutes outside of Beit Shemesh.

When : Sunday-Wednesday, October 20-23, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Larger groups can book at slot at 2:30 p.m. Reservations required. Reut: 052-962-5271

: Sunday-Wednesday, October 20-23, at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Larger groups can book at slot at 2:30 p.m. Reservations required. Reut: 052-962-5271 Price : Minimum NIS 70 per person

: Minimum NIS 70 per person Details: kakadu@funinjerusalem.com

Galita chocolate workshop, Kibbutz Tzova

Learn to make special sweet treats at the Galita chocolate workshop at Kibbutz Tzova. Kashrut Mehadrin. Reservations required.

Price : NIS 120

: NIS 120 When : Sukkot eve, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hol Hamoed from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eve of Simchat Torah, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Last entry one hour before closing.

: Sukkot eve, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Hol Hamoed from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Eve of Simchat Torah, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Last entry one hour before closing. Details: galita@funinjerusalem.com

Eretz Bereshit, outside Ma’aleh Adumim

Enjoy an ancient experience at Eretz Bereshit when you are greeted by Eliezer and brought into the tent of Abraham. Be a part of the biblical story as you ride a camel to the tent and enjoy some light refreshments from the couple known for their hospitality. There are some great family packages that include camel rides, hospitality and workshops such as pita baking, desert ways, pottery, and mosaics.

Price : Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person. For camel rides only, NIS 35-NIS 55 per person.

: Family package (ages 4+) NIS 105 per person. For camel rides only, NIS 35-NIS 55 per person. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations required. Details: genesis@funinjerusalem.com

Horseback riding & pony trails, Yishuv Yad Shmona

King David Riding Stables have a 45-minute guided trail through the magnificent hills surrounding the capital (plus a 15-minute tutorial before setting out). Horseback riding is for ages nine and up. There are pony rides for younger kids (age six and up).

Price : Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681.

: Reservations and pricing via phone (Anthony or Arik): 053-739-8866 or 053-747-1681. When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed Details: kdstables@funinjerusalem.com

Shlomo’s exotic animal farm, Nokdim, Gush Etzion

Sukkot is a great time to enjoy the Exotic Animal Experience in eastern Gush Etzion. They have a collection of over 100 species of exotic animals from around the world, including iguanas, large turtles, anaconda snakes, tarantulas, birds, parrots, peacocks, and chinchillas. There’s also a petting area for children with goats and rabbits, and you can ride camels and donkeys there too.

When : Friday, October 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, October 20-Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

: Friday, October 18, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, October 20-Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 23, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Price : Adults NIS 35. Children (ages 2-18) NIS 45

: Adults NIS 35. Children (ages 2-18) NIS 45 Details: animals@funinjerusalem.com

ReGush ATVing & jeeping, Gush Etzion

ReGush provides an exhilarating ATV or jeep field trip in the Gush Etzion and Judean Desert region. They combine an off-road adventure with fascinating explanations, including a connection to the history, heritage, and the enchanting Israeli nature of Gush Etzion.

Price : Contact Aryeh for pricing.

: Contact Aryeh for pricing. When : Schedule at a time that suits you.

: Schedule at a time that suits you. Details: regush@funinjerusalem.com

Guided tours of Hebron

A Hebron tour is a unique, fun, and inspirational tour for all ages, visiting Rachel’s Tomb and the Cave of the Patriarchs – two of the top 10 most visited sites in Israel. Walk in the footsteps of our matriarchs and patriarchs, visit the site where Abraham purchased the cave to bury his beloved wife, Sarah, pray at Rachel’s Tomb and the cave, and meet soldiers and Jewish residents of Hebron who are safeguarding our sacred city.

Price : $50 per person (free for kids under five)

: $50 per person (free for kids under five) When : Ask about the special schedule for Sukkot tours.

: Ask about the special schedule for Sukkot tours. Details: hebron@funinjerusalem.com

Dig for a Day archaeology experience, Beit Guvrin

Learn how to look for artifacts, sift through dirt from the Second Temple period, and go caving in an unexcavated cave at the Beit Guvrin National Park. Reservations required. Public and private digs are available in English & Hebrew.

When : Daily (check times & availability online).

: Daily (check times & availability online). Price : Public dig – adults NIS 95. Children (5-18) NIS 72. Mixed group (minimum 20) NIS 67. Plus park entrance fee.

: Public dig – adults NIS 95. Children (5-18) NIS 72. Mixed group (minimum 20) NIS 67. Plus park entrance fee. Details: dig@funinjerusalem.com

Jeep tours of the Jerusalem Mountains

Join Hidden Valley Jeep and Trekking on an exciting trip into the Jerusalem Mountains. Tour the beautiful nature of the mountains between ranges and riverbeds, visit ancient ruins, cross roads, and appreciate the agriculture of biblical times. At special viewpoints, you’ll learn about the geopolitical complexity, see sunsets, sunrises, and breathe the mountain air. All members of the trekking team are licensed tour guides who have lived and breathed the land all their lives. This is a really great tour for all ages.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations required. Price : NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6 to 8 people)

: NIS 1,100 per jeep (seats 6 to 8 people) Details: nir@funinjerusalem.com

Laser tag, near Latrun

This Sukkot, Falcon has some fantastic extreme games at its location at the Engineering Corps Fallen Memorial Monument, seven minutes from Latrun. You can choose from a one-hour game of laser tag, GellyBall or water tag, or combine GellyBall & water tag or laser tag & water tag for two hours of fun.

When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required. Price : Laser tag (one hour) NIS 100 per person, minimum NIS 1,800. GellyBall & water tag (one hour) NIS 60 per person, minimum NIS 1,200. GellyBall (one hour) & water tag (one hour) NIS 100 per person, minimum NIS 2,000. Laser tag (one hour) & water tag (one hour) NIS 145 per person, minimum NIS 2,175.

: Laser tag (one hour) NIS 100 per person, minimum NIS 1,800. GellyBall & water tag (one hour) NIS 60 per person, minimum NIS 1,200. GellyBall (one hour) & water tag (one hour) NIS 100 per person, minimum NIS 2,000. Laser tag (one hour) & water tag (one hour) NIS 145 per person, minimum NIS 2,175. Details: lasertag@funinjerusalem.com

‘Mezuzah’ making with Uri Kalfa, Ma’aleh Adumim

Visit Uri Kalfa’s studio in Ma’aleh Adumim and learn about the history and significance of the mezuzah, and then hand carve and decorate your very own mezuzah case from olive wood.

Price : NIS 120 per person

: NIS 120 per person When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations only.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Reservations only. Details: urikalfa@funinjerusalem.com

Resin art, Beit Shemesh

Nurture your creative side at a fabulous resin workshop at the Nicole Friedman Studio in Beit Shemesh. Create color-bursting usable art and experience firsthand what the resin art hype is all about.

Price : Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project)

: Starts at NIS 125 per person (depending on the project) When : Schedule your session at a time that suits you.

: Schedule your session at a time that suits you. Details: resin@funinjerusalem.com

Creative Crafts café, Kfar Etzion, Gush Etzion

Join Creative Crafts in Kfar Etzion for hands-on workshops, perfect for ages six and up. Different creative workshops offered each day include mosaics, glass-fusing, and candle making. Create your own masterpiece in the comfortable, air-conditioned space.

Price : Candles NIS 120. Mosaics NIS 200. Glass-fusing NIS 220

: Candles NIS 120. Mosaics NIS 200. Glass-fusing NIS 220 When : Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required.

: Daily throughout Hol Hamoed. Pre-booking is required. Details: creativecrafts@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot at Zomet, Gush Etzion

The Zomet Institute Visitors Center in Alon Shvut has guided tours in English and Hebrew over Hol Hamoed showcasing how rabbis and engineers solve techno-halachic problems. Learn all about the fusion of Halacha and technology, bringing solutions in the fields of healthcare, security, and mobility. Kosher sukkah on site. Pre-registration required.

When : English tours on Sunday and Monday, October 20 and 21, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. Hebrew tours on Sunday and Monday, October 20 and 21, at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m.

: English tours on Sunday and Monday, October 20 and 21, at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 3 p.m. Hebrew tours on Sunday and Monday, October 20 and 21, at 10 a.m., noon, and 2 p.m. Price : English tours NIS 200 + NIS 20 per person. Hebrew tours NIS 35 per person. Family package NIS 140.

: English tours NIS 200 + NIS 20 per person. Hebrew tours NIS 35 per person. Family package NIS 140. Details: zomet@funinjerusalem.com

Caliber 3 – Gush Etzion

Caliber 3 is the leading counterterrorism, defense, and security training academy in Israel and the world. It offers some awesome commando tourism packages for a real “only in Israel” experience. This includes the IDF Shooting Adventure; 360 Shoot House; Krav Maga; and an urban combat simulator. Ask about the VIP packages as well. Pre-booking is required.

When : Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22 (contact them for hours and pricing).

: Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22 (contact them for hours and pricing). Price : Depends on chosen package

: Depends on chosen package Details: caliber3@funinjerusalem.com

Sukkot in Gush Etzion

Experience the aliyah la’regel (pilgrimage to Jerusalem), walking in the footsteps of our ancestors. There are different routes, based on levels of difficulty. There’s also a fun family event with attractions, activity stations, musical and creative corners, and an array of hands-on activities for all ages.

When : Sunday, October 20 (check times and location with Gush Etzion Tourism)

: Sunday, October 20 (check times and location with Gush Etzion Tourism) Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

The Kashuela Farm, Gush Etzion

The Kashuela Farm is open to hosting sheep-herding, bread-making, and cheese-making workshops for families and groups. Advanced booking is required. Additional workshops are available for groups of 30+. Stay the night in a large tent or in on-site accommodation units. The picnic café will be open as well.

When : Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Price : Bread-making workshop NIS 35. Cheese-making workshop NIS 40. Sheep-herding NIS 50

: Bread-making workshop NIS 35. Cheese-making workshop NIS 40. Sheep-herding NIS 50 Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Herodium National Park, Gush Etzion

Throughout Hol Hamoed at the Herodium National Park, there are guided tours and theatrical shows introducing you to King Herod. Was he a genius or a madman? King of the Jews or a Roman slave? The Place Theater will introduce you to the king and characters from his past in a colorful and humorous family-friendly performance.

When : Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22. Daily, guided tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (on the hour). Shows on one of those days only (check with Gush Etzion Tourism) 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m.

: Sunday, October 20 to Tuesday, October 22. Daily, guided tours 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (on the hour). Shows on one of those days only (check with Gush Etzion Tourism) 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. Price : Adults NIS 23. Children NIS 15. Students NIS 25.

: Adults NIS 23. Children NIS 15. Students NIS 25. Details: gush@funinjerusalem.com

Now it’s up to you to choose which activities your family will enjoy. Whatever you do, you’ll be sure to have fun in Jerusalem this Sukkot!

For a full listing of events in Jerusalem visit the Fun In Jerusalem Calendar: www.funinjerusalem.com/events/ev/sukkot

For a listing of our FUN Favorite activities that require advanced reservations: www.funinjerusalem.com/fun-favorite/

Joanna Shebson is the founder of Fun In Jerusalem (www.funinjerusalem.com). She lives in Jerusalem with her husband and three kids and loves to inspire family fun. joanna@funinjerusalem.com

Ronit Ansbacher is the content, sales manager at Fun In Jerusalem. She lives in Efrat with her husband and two kids and loves promoting all the fun stuff going on in and around Jerusalem. ronit@funinjerusalem.com