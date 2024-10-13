'Bearing witness': ZAKA CEO shares the emotional toll of Oct. 7 and new digital memorial

Life changed irrevocably on Oct. 7. For Duby Weissenstern, CEO of ZAKA, the Israeli emergency response organization, the memory of that day calls out to be documented, thus ensuring that the voices of those lost are never silenced. It is a day to be etched into Israel’s collective memory.

“ZAKA is launching the Galeed project to bear witness to the events of Oct. 7,” he explains. “This day was a significant and defining event for the people of Israel, one that must not be forgotten.”

Many Oct. 7 commemoration and documentation projects have been undertaken, but ZAKA’s initiative, Galeed, is a digital technology memorial project that uses spatial computing and augmented reality to share moments from the tragedy. Its aim is to both preserve and build on collective and individual memories of that fateful day.

“Galeed represents not just the past but the future of Israel,” says Weissenstern.

Be’eri weighs heavily

Weissenstern spoke to the Magazine shortly after returning from Be'eri, where he had met with foreign press representatives as part of the documentation project.

“Coming back from there, with the images, the memories, the silence, I couldn’t return to the office, and despite having a lot of work, I had to go home. I had to wash it off of me so I that could breathe again,” he confesses, his pain audible.

“Every time I go there, it all comes back,” he says.

Weissenstern reflects on his experience in Kibbutz Be’eri on Oct. 7: “Those horrific scenes were as if taken from the Holocaust, things that happened to our grandparents. I never thought it would happen here, to us.”

His voice is heavy with the weight of the scenes that he and his team witnessed that day: “I still can’t fully process,” he admits. “The devastation was beyond anything we had ever known.”

He recalls: "There was fighting when we first got there. Now it is quiet. But the memory lives on. I met an elderly member of the kibbutz. We both remember everything that happened there on that day. We hugged. No one else can understand."

Weissenstern and his team arrived at the Gaza border communities on Oct. 7 and remained there for several days.

“There were so many dead,” he recalls. “And it was still dangerous. I told my people to load as many bodies as possible into each truck.”

As missiles screamed overhead, the team worked tirelessly.

“It was chaos, but through it all we remained focused on what we had to do,” he says.

“During the first 10 days, we just looked for bodies. Afterward, we were asked to clean up the homes. We ended up spending three months there.”

ZAKA’s operations in the area involved extensive recovery and documentation efforts, working tirelessly to search for victims, manage the aftermath, and assist families in finding closure.

ZAKA’s sacred task

The work of ZAKA, ensuring that the dead are honored and that no one is left behind, has always involved immense responsibility.

“It’s not just volunteering for us,” Weissenstern reflects. “This is a sacred task, a mitzvah. To give dignity to the dead is at the core of our faith.”

But on Oct. 7, that mission was pushed to its very limits. As bodies piled up, the team kept going, knowing that each action, each recovered body, meant that a family would have a chance for closure.

“I remember giving the order to load as many as we could onto the trucks,” Weissenstern recalls. “There was fear – real fear that the terrorists would come back and take our dead from us. Every minute counted.”

The pressure to act swiftly, coupled with the emotional weight of the task, made the job almost unbearable at times.

“But we knew we couldn’t stop. There was no choice.”

It wasn’t just about recovering the dead. ZAKA’s work on that day and on those that followed was critical in an additional aspect – that of documentation. The weight of this responsibility is not lost on him.

“We were the first to bear witness,” Weissenstern says. “Therefore, we have a responsibility. We are the keepers of these stories.”

As ZAKA volunteers collected the remains, they were also preserving history. They took on the grim task of cataloging evidence.

“Some of what we documented is too horrific to share publicly,” Weissenstern notes quietly. “But these records are necessary. They tell the truth of what happened here, and they ensure that one day justice will follow.”

Weissenstern reflects: “We are in the middle of a chapter being written in the annals of history,” referring to “a biblical chapter.”

“We must make sure that the world remembers what happened – not just today, but for generations.”

He elaborates further on the role ZAKA played: “We worked with international organizations, sharing documentation and evidence. We showed things to governments and congresses – images that will remain hidden from the Israeli public because they are too difficult to see.”

These records are more than just paperwork; they are a shield against forgetfulness, a tool for ensuring that the atrocities are neither downplayed nor distorted in the retelling.

Galeed

The Galeed project invites visitors to engage with the memories of that day through innovative technology. Aimed at enhancing the remembrance efforts, Galeed is a digital memorial for the preservation and dissemination of the stories of Oct. 7.

“The project is crucial for our testimony,” Weissenstern explains. “It is essential for the future of the Jewish people. With the memory of our past, we can navigate toward a future that honors our experiences.”

Galeed provides a platform for sharing experiences and fostering connections, bridging the past, present, and future.

“We assembled some of the most talented individuals for this project, and it stands as the largest digital memorial of its kind,” Weissenstern says proudly. Utilizing augmented reality, Galeed transforms memorializing into an immersive experience.

“We wanted to capture the essence of that pivotal day in a way that is accessible and engaging,” he explains.

Galeed is an exhibition that can be deployed without installation or additional resources, allowing it to reach communities worldwide. Visitors can use their smartphones or tablets to engage with interactive memories and undergo customizable experiences that resonate personally and communally.

“This is not merely about recalling what happened; it’s about creating connections. Through Galeed, we are ensuring that those who lived through this experience can share their thoughts and feelings, creating a space for reflection and unity.”

By integrating innovative technology and community engagement, ZAKA and Galeed invite everyone to participate in a shared journey of remembrance and healing.

Emotional recovery

Despite their incredible resilience, ZAKA’s volunteers are, of course, human.

“We were broken,” Weissenstern confesses. The gravity of the statement echoes after the words are spoken.

“This attack changed us all. We’ve learned that it’s okay to grieve, to acknowledge the pain. We had to find space to support each other because no one else truly understands what we went through.”

He pauses, considering the personal toll: “There are things we can’t talk about, even to our families.” His voice is calm, but his words hint at emotional walls erected to protect those who cannot fully grasp the depth of the trauma.

The effect on the team has been significant, but ZAKA’s leadership, aware of the long-term effects of this trauma, has taken steps to ensure its volunteers’ emotional well-being.

“We’ve created a mental health department,” Weissenstern explains. “We knew that the psychological scars left by this attack wouldn’t heal on their own.”

The decision to prioritize mental health has been a necessary evolution for an organization often exposed to the darkest sides of human suffering.

“I laugh less now,” Weissenstern admits. “Not because I’ve lost my sense of humor but because it feels wrong to laugh outside of the space shared with other ZAKA volunteers. Only they can understand the weight we carry.” His words demonstrate the deep bond forged by those who have walked through such profound tragedy together.

“We had no protective gear when we first reached the events that day. There was still shelling going on, and I realized that we didn’t have helmets or protective vests. Now every volunteer has them.”

He acknowledges the lessons learned from Oct. 7 and emphasizes the importance of looking after the mental health of the volunteers: “We also realized that we needed to take care of our people, so we set up a psychological department that works with our volunteers.” This department will likely receive the largest share of the ZAKA budget in the coming months.

“What we saw that day is the kind of thing that stays with you forever. In a few short hours, we handled hundreds of bodies. You don’t just walk away from that unaffected.”

The nation of Israel lives

Despite the immense pain, an undercurrent of resilience flows through Weissenstern’s words.

“Am Israel chai! The people of Israel live,” he says, his voice unwavering. “We have been through unimaginable suffering, and yet we move forward. We have no other choice.

“On Oct. 7 and the days that followed, we kept calling out ‘Am Israel chai,’ but deep down we were not sure whether we would ever rise up from such a tragedy.

“Now I know. Look at Am Israel. You see we are back. We are stronger than ever; we stand together. Have you seen all the volunteering? All the acts of generosity and the way we rose from the ashes?” His pride in his people embodies the spirit of resilience that characterizes the Israeli response to tragedy.

But for ZAKA, Oct. 7 is not a closed chapter. “From my perspective, it is still happening,” Weissenstern confides.

“The aftershocks are felt daily, and the road to recovery is long.” The scars are fresh, but the mission continues.

“We still haven’t accounted for everyone. There are families still waiting for news, still hoping to recover the remains of their loved ones.”

In this regard, ZAKA’s work is ongoing, with the organization continuing its efforts to identify remains of severely damaged bodies, both in Israel and abroad, using advanced DNA testing when necessary.

As ZAKA moves forward, Weissenstern sees the role of its volunteers as ambassadors of compassion, as well as responders to tragedy.

“We must never forget the victims, but we must also embrace one another. It is through these small acts of kindness and connection that we will heal – as individuals and as a nation,” he insists.

“In this digital memorial, we are not just remembering the tragedy; we are also honoring the lives that were lost and affirming our commitment to one another as a people. This is about building bridges – not just between communities in Israel but around the world,” he explains.

“With Galeed, we invite people to engage with the memories of that day in a way that fosters community,” he says. “This is not just about looking back; it’s about coming together and ensuring that we do not forget our past as we build our future.”

In Galeed, ZAKA’s work has grown from a response to tragedy to the dedication to preserving memory, by creating a testament to the will to rebuild and remember. The project provides a digital space where stories can be shared, memories can be preserved, and a collective future can be forged from the lessons of the past.

In a hopeful tone, Weissenstern tells the Magazine his wish for Am Israel in the new year: “I want to believe that the future holds something sweeter for us, that this year we will not face loss or devastation and that the embraces we share will be full of love, not grief.”

He continues, “As a member of ZAKA, I can only hope that no one is taken by fire or plague. I want people to pass away peacefully in old age, surrounded by their loved ones.” He emphasizes the importance of connection, urging everyone to reach out to the elderly and check on their lonely neighbors daily to ensure that no one faces their final moments alone.

"Am Israel chai! Now we can say it and know it is true," he repeats. "We thought all was lost, but look – we are alive, we are rebuilding, and we will survive and flourish as we always have."

Galeed: A monumental augmented reality experience

An innovative augmented reality project, Galeed features a monumental structure and interactive content stations, designed to create a uniquely immersive memorial experience. Galeed means “memorial cairn,” symbolizing a stack of memorial stones representing the events of Oct. 7. These “stones” serve as building blocks for constructing our personal, communal, and national memory.

This exhibition, using augmented reality to create meaningful content focused on education, commemoration, and memory, is the largest of its kind in the world

The structure itself embodies the essence of memory – dense in parts, fragmented in others. Some areas allow a view into the distance, while others remain opaque, reflecting the complexities of remembrance.

Visitors are warmly and virtually greeted by Savitri Salant, an Israeli-American actress, who invites them to explore the six interactive stations.

The October 7 station recounts the story of Kibbutz Be’eri through a compelling video presentation, offering a poignant glimpse into one aspect of the attack.

In the Safe Room station, visitors step into a virtual recreation of a safe room in Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where they are immersed in a 360-degree enhanced photographic experience of the WhatsApp correspondence of Ofir Liebstein’s family during the attack, provided by the 710 Memorial Association.

The No Time interactive station emphasizes the urgent need to release hostages. A virtual tunnel features a clock relentlessly counting the seconds, minutes, hours, and days since Oct. 7. Upon exiting, visitors encounter a circle of photographs of those who were abducted.

The powerful Look into Their Eyes station displays images of ZAKA personnel, capturing the profound emotions reflected in their eyes as they witness the traumatic events, in photos that were taken by Benny Deutsch.

Once participants conclude their Galeed experience, they are encouraged to share their reactions and reflections on social media and through community events.