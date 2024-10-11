Police operate to thwart illegal camel racing in the Negev

Police officers of the southern District carried out an operation to thwart illegal camel racing in the region, the Israel Police announced on Thursday.

During the operation, aided by the police aerial array, forces mapped out the area, which included training sites that are closed to the public and, as such, may be a fertile ground for races.

Searching for camels held illegally

The searches, conducted in the Bedouin diaspora in the Negev, aimed to find camels that were held illegally, in addition to drugs and stimulants, the police noted.

Police operated to counter illegal camel racing in southern Israel. October 10, 2024. (POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT).

Herders who detain camels illegally were fined by representatives of the Agriculture Ministry, and warnings were issued regarding the prohibition of holding such races.

Last year, a similar operation resulted in eight camels being confiscated.

Camel racing is a violation of Israel’s Animal Protection Law, which prohibits cruelty to animals by humans or animals at the instigation of humans, including organized animal fights.

Camels are considered an endangered species. Nearly all remaining Israeli camels are domesticated, mainly by the Bedouin population.