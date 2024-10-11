Hebrew University research sheds light on adult sibling loss after Oct. 7 attacks - study

A recent study from Hebrew University MA student Masada Buchris explored the grief and emotional challenges faced by adults who lost a sibling during the October 7 terrorist attacks.

The research, titled "The Echoes of Mourning: Gender, Birth Order, and Circumstances of Loss in the Events of October 7, 2023," focused on how the loss of a sibling impacts one as an adult and how gender, age within a family and the circumstances surrounding the loss impact emotional distress, negative thoughts, and coping mechanisms.

The study emphasized that adult siblings often experience "unrecognized grief," as their mourning may not be acknowledged as much as other family members.

Research results

Regarding gender differences, the study found that women experienced more negative thoughts, reported higher levels of emotional distress, and used more coping strategies than men. Family members of October 7 victims grieve over loved ones' deaths at the site of the Nova music festival a year after the Hamas massacre. (credit: CHEN SCHIMMEL)

When examining the impact of losing a sibling at different ages, the research found that there were no significant differences between the grief process for those who lost older siblings and those who lost younger siblings, contrary to the study’s hypothesis.

Lastly, when focusing on the circumstances surrounding the loss, the study showed that those who lost a sibling serving in the IDF experienced more negative self-thoughts compared to those who lost siblings who hadn’t been enlisted at the time of the Hamas attack.