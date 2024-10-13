Man dies in violent incident during Yom Kippur as MDA treats nearly 3000 cases

One man died in Jerusalem in a violent incident during Yom Kippur on Saturday as MDA teams were called to treat 2,842 people across the country throughout the Jewish holiday.

Out of the nearly 3,000 people, 1,969 were evacuated to hospitals for further treatment, including 286 who fainted, became dehydrated, or felt unwell due to fasting.

The 41-year-old man from Jerusalem who died from the violent incident was evacuated to the hospital while receiving CPR before he was pronounced dead. Additionally, a total of forty people were injured in violent incidents across the country. Among the other injured, one was in serious condition, four were in moderate condition, and 34 were lightly injured.

Furthermore, during the rocket siren alerts that sounded on Friday, 12 people sustained minor injuries while heading to a protected area, and three people were lightly wounded from the blast wave caused by a rocket that hit the western Galilee area. MDA forces arrive at Tunnels Checkpoint, south of Jerusalem, 6 August 2024. (credit: MDA)

Additionally, 261 people were injured and required medical treatment due to accidents involving bicycles, roller skates, scooters, and skateboards, of which six were in moderate condition, and 255 were in light condition.

Car accidents

Despite the low number of vehicles on the road during the Jewish holiday, 42 people were injured in traffic accidents, including 11 in moderate conditions and 31 in light conditions.

Additionally, 146 women in labor were transported to various hospitals in the country, including a woman from Modiin Illit who gave birth in an MDA ambulance on her way to the hospital.