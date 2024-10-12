Hamas, Hezbollah increase attacks on Jewish holiday - despite seeking Ramadan respite - analysis

Hamas, Hezbollah, and other Iranian-backed groups sought to increase their attacks on Israel during Yom Kippur.

While Israel reduced the intensity of its war effort against Hamas over Ramadan over respect for the Muslim holy month, the Iranian-backed axis often escalates during Jewish holidays. The West, which urged Israel to reduce its operations in Gaza during Ramadan, has not called on Iran and groups such as Hezbollah or Hamas to refrain from attacks during Yom Kippur.

Hezbollah claimed on Saturday, during Yom Kippur, that it had targeted several Israeli bases. According to the IDF, “Throughout the weekend of Yom Kippur, some 320 projectiles that were fired by the Hezbollah terrorist organization crossed from Lebanon into Israel.” By contrast, 230 projectiles were launched by Hezbollah on October 11.Hezbollah put out a statement that was reported by Iranian state media about its attacks throughout the holy day.

“According to resistance media outlets, Hezbollah hit a gathering of Israeli soldiers at the Al-Jarrah base with missiles. The Zar’it base was also among the targets destroyed by the Lebanese resistance group,” Iran’s IRNA said. In addition, Hezbollah claimed it targeted two bases in the Golan. “Hezbollah emphasized that homes and military bases used to manage Israeli settlements remain key targets of its ongoing operations,” the Iranian report noted. Palestinians wait to receive food during the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip March 13, 2024. (credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMED SALEM)

Inflaming the conflict

In addition, the group targeted Herzliya with two drones. This represented a new escalation by the group. Herzliya is where many foreign ambassadors live. “Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in central Israel, two UAVs were identified crossing from Lebanon into Israeli territory. The UAVs were monitored from the moment they crossed the Lebanese border. The IAF successfully intercepted one UAV,” the IDF said.

In addition, the Iranian-backed Islamic Resistance in Iraq said it targeted the Golan. In another incident, Hamas claimed it had attacked IDF tanks in Gaza.

There was a concerted effort by Iran and the groups it backs to escalate attacks on Yom Kippur. For instance, around noon, a total of thirty rockets were launched at the Upper Galilee. The overall volume of the fire, however, appeared less than on October 11. Hezbollah then increased attacks in the late afternoon. It launched 35 more rockets at the Upper Galilee. It also targeted areas in Haifa and Haifa Bay in the afternoon and targeted the same area in the afternoon of October 11, just as Yom Kippur was beginning. The rocket barrage at 5:23 p.m. on October 11 was clearly designed to coincide with Yom Kippur, which began at 5:34 p.m. in the same area. It’s likely the Iranian-backed group sought to target people who it thought would be going to synagogue at that time. In addition, sirens sounded in Ashkelon in the afternoon, indicating threats from Gaza.