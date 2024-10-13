Hezbollah 'hijacked' Lebanon, started the war with Israel: Former PM says

Former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora has accused Hezbollah of "hijacking" Lebanon’s government and starting the current war, in an interview with Sky News on Saturday.

He warned that their actions have pushed the country to the brink of collapse. In a pointed critique, Siniora urged Iran to "stay out" of Lebanon’s affairs, blaming its interference for destabilizing both Lebanon and the broader region. He emphasized that Hezbollah initiated the conflict, just as it did in 2006, while Lebanon continues to suffer under its control.

In the interview, Siniora did not shy away from addressing Israel’s involvement in the conflict. He condemned Israeli actions in both Lebanon and Gaza, labeling them as war crimes. "There are numerous war crimes that have already been committed by Israel in Lebanon, and they have done so in several places. They killed many civilians, and the latest was just two days ago," he said. Siniora also noted that Israel consistently commits similar crimes in Gaza, further escalating tensions in the region.

However, Siniora was clear in holding Hezbollah accountable for the current state of Lebanon, stating that the group was responsible for triggering the war. "It is known without any doubt," Siniora said. "Hezbollah initiated this war, just as they did in 2006. I don't deny that Israel harbors bad intentions toward the country, but Hezbollah started the conflict both then and now."

Siniora expressed concern over Hezbollah's growing power within Lebanon. Over the years, the group has "hijacked" the Lebanese government, manipulating political divisions to maintain control. "You cannot rule a country when you have two states: the state of Hezbollah, which runs things through its power, and the actual state of Lebanon, whose authority has diminished," he explained. Hezbollah members hold flags marking Resistance and Liberation Day, in Kfar Kila near the border with Israel, southern Lebanon, May 25, 2021 (credit: REUTERS/AZIZ TAHER)

With Hezbollah's leaders targeted and killed in recent military actions, Siniora sees this moment as a critical juncture for Lebanon. "This is an opportunity for the Lebanese state to reclaim its authority. With Hezbollah weakened, we must seize the moment to bring the country back to proper governance. If we continue to be hijacked by Hezbollah, there will be no future for the Lebanese people," he warned.

Criticizing Iran's involvement in Lebanon

Siniora also strongly criticized Iran's role in Lebanon, calling for Tehran to stop interfering in the country’s affairs. "By all means, Iran’s presence has been spoiling the country. It has interfered through Hezbollah and others, leading us to this situation. Lebanon cannot afford to let Iran continue to meddle, not only directly but through its tentacles in Syria, Iraq, Yemen, and beyond."

Lebanon is facing multiple crises: bombardment, economic collapse, and over a million displaced citizens. According to Siniora, the country is on the verge of total failure. "If we don’t take the proper steps to stop this crisis, Lebanon will fail as a state," he cautioned. "Let me be clear: Lebanon is already a failed state, but there is always a way to save it."