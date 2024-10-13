Talking it out: Israelis invited to meet for dialogue in the sukkah

Private sukkot across the country will be opened to the public as part of a project organized by Safeguarding Our Shared Home (Shomrim al HaBayit Hameshutaf) and Project 929 in an effort to engender dialogue among Israelis.

As part of the project, Israelis are invited to register their sukkah on a website. There, participants can specify when their sukkah is open and to how many people. Israelis can use that same website to find sukkot to visit.

The project began last year, as the proposed judicial overhaul highlighted huge divisions in Israeli society and sparked anger between Israelis with differing ideologies.

"We believe the State of Israel to be a shared home with many different and diverse people and walks of life and feel that the state should accommodate all," said Shomrim, explaining the need for the project.

"Following the events of Oct. 7, 2023, and the war that ensued, we feel this is a most pressing need," the organization added.

'This is an even more pressing and important need'

"This year, we continue with this initiative, feeling that this is an even more pressing and important need. Reaching out to all sections of society in order to meet, talk to one another, and reach a much-needed understanding over shared core values and norms."

"Any family and organization can register on the website to host or be hosted in a sukkah and experience connecting through dialogue with all shades of Israeli society," the organization said, highlighting that there will be a sukkah in Tel Aviv's Hostage Square, and a sukkah in Ofakim, one of the cities devastated in the deadly Hamas attack on October 7.

The project is dedicated to Moshe Ochion, former Project 929 CEO, and his son Eliad, both of whom were murdered in the Hamas attack.

"Moshe was one of the leading forces behind the Sukkot project last year, and on the eve of his death, he held a special study meeting in his sukkah," said the organization.

"Moshe connected pairs of speakers from the edges of Israeli society, who showed how one can disagree with and also learn from another with love, through meeting and dialogue. This year, we want to continue his legacy," said Ochion's wife, Sarit, who is working to continue his legacy of connection.

Shomrim is a Jerusalem-based NGO working to "strengthen Israeli society, uphold Israeli democracy and maintain Israeli society strength and resilience."

They were a pivotal group in Jerusalem's protest against the judicial overhaul and have been part of Jerusalem's protests for the hostages this year.

Project 929 is an educational and cultural organization promoting engendering connections in Israeli society through joint torah learning,

Multiple other organizations are taking part in the project, including Hitorerut in Jerusalem, Women Building the Alternative, One Heart, Ein Prat - The Academy for Leadership, Hebrew Union College, Kolech, and many more.

More information about the project and registration for hosts and visitors can be found at the link: https://habayt.org/sukkot_24/