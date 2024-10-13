Hunger strike for hostages: Four strikers fasting for over 20 days

A hunger strike for the hostages continued this week, with four of the protesters fasting for over 20 days and 18 people currently hunger-striking in total, according to organizers.

The hunger strikers were joined by ten doctors from the Gaza border region who closed their clinics in protest, organizers added.

"We're in a kind of [relay] race, where people stop, and other people start, and people join," said Rabbi Avidan Freedman, a participant in the hunger strike.

Many of those striking have gathered outside the Knesset, with some sleeping there and others coming and going in rotation.

The hunger strike was started by activist Orna Shimoni, who is 83 years old and completed a three-day hunger strike, inspiring others to join her. Hunger striker for the hostages, Rabbi Avidan Freedman outside the Knesset (credit: Osnat Frisch)

Joining in

Doctors from the Gaza border region joined the strike last week in a call to bring the hostages home.

"As a family physician, I call on all Israeli citizens to help us save the hostages," said Dr Oren Eran, who is participating in the strike.

"The demand of the strike is to bring all of the hostages home - all of those who are alive, alive, back to their lives, and all of those who are dead for proper burial," said Freedman.

"The most realistic way to do that is by signing a deal in order to bring them home now and not to waste any more time," he added.

"We don't want a repeat of the many hostages who were alive and came back home in caskets."