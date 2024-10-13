Lebanon UAV attack victim: It fell from nowhere, there was no escape

“It fell on us out of nowhere. There was no escape.”

So said one victim who was being treated at Rabin Medical Center-Beilinson Campus on Sunday night.

“There was an explosion with no siren beforehand,” he said. “Then there were three warnings to prepare for impact. We were so many people, I can’t even count how many. It fell on us out of nowhere. There was no way to escape. A lot of people were hurt. I can't describe in words what happened because it's tragic."

Another victim of the incident, who was slightly injured and is hospitalized at Hillel Yaffe Hospital, recounted the horrifying event.

"We heard a huge explosion, the whole place moved, we quickly realized that it was the fall of a missile or a UAV," the victim said. “People started screaming in pain, the place was full of blood. We were afraid of another attack, but it was more important to rescue the wounded — so that’s what we did.” Some of the wounded victims of the Lebanese drone attack are evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. (credit: Via Maariv)

It is unclear how many have been injured

These were just two of the 67 wounded on Sunday night from a UAV attack launched from Lebanon by Hezbollah into the Binyamina area of Israel.