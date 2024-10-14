What’s next for Gilad Erdan after his high-profile return from the UN?

Former Israeli ambassador to the UN and the United States, Gilad Erdan, has been appointed to lead the newly established Center for Diplomacy and International Cooperation at the Misgav Institute for National Security.

The center will focus on strengthening Israel’s diplomatic policies, enhancing its international status, and countering global delegitimization campaigns.

Erdan, who previously served as Israel’s ambassador and held various ministerial positions, including public security minister, strategic affairs minister, and home front defense minister, brings a wealth of experience to the role. He also served on Israel's Security Cabinet for approximately seven years.

In his new position, Erdan will lead initiatives to expose the failures and biases of international organizations, such as the UN, and promote research projects to deepen Israel's international partnerships.

“I am excited to join the Misgav Institute for National Security and leverage my experience to advance research and collaborations that showcase Israel’s contributions to the world while exposing the failures and distortions within international institutions that demand reform,” said Erdan. Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York, June 3, 2024 (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

Magen David Adom

Misgav Institute for National Security head Meir Ben-Shabbat expressed confidence in Erdan’s ability to contribute to the institute’s success: “I am pleased to welcome Gilad Erdan. His knowledge and experience from his tenure in Washington and at the UN, and his longstanding engagement with Israel's national security challenges, will significantly enhance the institute’s efforts."

In addition to his new role at the Misgav Institute, Erdan recently became the global president of Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s national emergency and blood services organization. Erdan leads MDA’s efforts to enhance emergency response capabilities and raise international awareness about the organization’s vital role.

He will continue his leadership at Magen David Adom alongside his new position at the Misgav Institute.