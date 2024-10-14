Sergeant Yosef Hieb killed in Hezbollah attack on Golani base

Sergeant Yosef Hieb was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a Golani Brigade base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed Monday morning.
Sergeant Hieb, 19, from Tuba-Zanghariya, was killed during training for an infantry role in the Golani Brigade. He was subsequently promoted posthumously.
Soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack
The 19-year-old was one of four killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Omri Tamari, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.