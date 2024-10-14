Sergeant Yosef Hieb killed in Hezbollah attack on Golani base

Sergeant Yosef Hieb was killed during Hezbollah's Sunday evening drone attack on a Golani Brigade base near Binyamina, the IDF confirmed Monday morning.

Sergeant Hieb, 19, from Tuba-Zanghariya, was killed during training for an infantry role in the Golani Brigade. He was subsequently promoted posthumously. From top left, clockwise, fallen IDF soldiers Sergeant Alon Amitay, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, Sergeant Omri Tamari, and Sergeant Yosef Hieb. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Soldiers killed by Hezbollah drone attack

The 19-year-old was one of four killed by the Hezbollah drone attack. He fell alongside Sergeant Omri Tamari, Sergeant Yoav Agmon, and Sergeant Alon Amitay.