Hezbollah drone attack on IDF base marks major escalation in precision strike capability - analysis

The Hezbollah drone attack on an IDF training base on October 13 is a serious escalation and shows how deadly Hezbollah’s drones have become. It illustrates that Hezbollah has been able to conduct precision strikes using kamikaze drones.

The Hezbollah drone threat has been known for several years. However, it only manifested itself after Hezbollah began its attacks on October 8, 2023. Hezbollah has launched hundreds of kamikaze drone attacks. These have become increasingly precise. Hezbollah has shown it can use drones to target IDF soldiers and also target other IDF facilities. Hezbollah often claims these attacks after they are carried out and sometimes even publishes videos.

The drone attacks have become increasingly deadly and effective. For instance, in May, Hezbollah targeted an Israeli observation balloon in central Galilee. It struck the Sky Dew balloon using a drone. In April, Hezbollah targeted the Beduin Arab village of Arab al-Aramshe in northern Israel. It targeted Israeli soldiers in the town. In June, Hezbollah used drones to target a soccer field near Hurfeish, wounding nine IDF soldiers. Hezbollah also used drones on Yom Kippur to target Herzliya.

Hezbollah has also released footage from surveillance it conducted with drones. The surveillance covered IDF bases and sensitive sites in Israel. Hezbollah published footage in July of the IDF’s Ramat David base, for instance. Hezbollah has also claimed it has targeted Israeli sites of the Iron Dome battery. It made this one such claim in April, saying it targeted a site near Beit Hillel. Some of the wounded victims of the Lebanese drone attack are evacuated to Sheba Medical Center in Tel HaShomer. (credit: Via Maariv)

Now Hezbollah is again claiming success after killing four soldiers on October 13 and wounding sixty others. “Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has issued a statement following its drone attack on an Israeli military camp, saying that it remains prepared to defend the Lebanese nation against the regime’s aggression,” Iran’s IRNA reported. “Hezbollah issued its statement on Sunday night hours after it launched drones on a training camp of the Golani Brigade in Binyamina, south of Haifa.”

Drone attacks mark major escalation

The Iranian media, which receives statements from Hezbollah, claimed 110 people were wounded in the attack on October 13. “In a statement, Hezbollah said its fighters launched a qualitative rocket barrage on the Zionist regime’s Rehabilitation and Maintenance Center, south of Haifa on Sunday night,” the report also said.

The recent attacks using drones are important. Hezbollah and other Iranian proxies all use similar drones now. The drones have a long range and can fly complex routes to their destination. The Houthis have attacked Israel with drones, and so have Iraqi militias. These attacks appear to become more common. In addition, Hezbollah has shown it can use drones in precision attacks. It also illustrates that it is able to collect surveillance or intelligence prior to the attacks.

This represents a major escalation by the group. In the past, Hezbollah had unguided rockets that can rain down but are not very precise. Then, several years ago, reports said Hezbollah had acquired precision-guided munitions or PGMs. This presents a threat because they can be used for precise attacks on strategic sites in Israel. Hezbollah’s drones are now showcasing their capabilities.

The drone threat is growing globally. Hezbollah is helping to show what drones can do. However, it is not a pioneer in deadly drone attacks. Iranian drones used by the Houthis terrorized Saudi Arabia in the past, and Russia used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine. However, Hezbollah is showcasing what its drones can do. The drones don’t win wars by themselves, but Hezbollah is showing that it can carry out deep and precise strikes.

Overall, Hezbollah has carried out several hundred drone attacks. Iran is likely learning from the Hezbollah attacks, and Iran may be sharing information with Hezbollah or discussing possible targets. The fact that an Iraqi drone killed two IDF soldiers and wounded others in the Golan recently may illustrate that Iran has coordinated with Hezbollah, Iraqi militias, and Yemen to divide Israel into sectors so that each proxy attacks certain areas.

For instance, the Iraqis have also targeted Eilat. The Houthis have targeted Eilat, and a recent report at Lebanon’s Al-Akhbar indicated the Houthis are boasting they will try to target Israel’s Sa’ar ships near Eilat. Iran is watching this closely and is pleased to see how its proxies are spreading the drone threat throughout Israel.